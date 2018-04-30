The girl with the cape: Young cyclist inspires others

- In our darkest of times, there is an inherent potential for greatness. We need a superhero. I have found one in the most unlikely of places: Alafia River State Park in Lithia.

Chloe Leverington is 9 years old. This pint-sized superhero wears a Wonder Woman cape while she mountain bikes.

“We bought it in 2014 for Superhero Day at school,” her dad, Donald Leverington, recalled. “It kind of laid around the house; it kind of got tossed around the house here. And there than we started mountain biking and one day I said, ‘Maybe you should wear the cape on mountain bike trails and see how you like it.’ I was kind of joking at the time but then it just kind of took off.”

Chloe inspires mountain bikers of all ages to ride the difficult trails. After all, who wouldn’t want to give it a shot after watching a 9-year-old in a Wonder Woman cape?

“It was on Frank’s Loop,” Chloe said, remembering once such example. “She had done it once and she just never did the stairs. And when she saw me do it, she was down at the bottom and she watched me do it, and she tried it and she did it perfect! She followed my lines.”

Superheroes are not always what we we’re expecting, but Chloe remind us of the best qualities in humanity: Courage, strength, and compassion.