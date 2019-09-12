With help from his 90-year-old great grandparents, who played the roles of Carl and Ellie, Elijah donned a boy scout's uniform similar to Russel's and of course, there were many balloons.
She posted images to Rachel Perman Photography Facebook page of the beautiful shoot.
Elijah has a twin sister named Emilee and she too had a birthday photoshoot. Her theme was unicorns and it was as magical as you would expect it to be.
Their mother got into photography 10 years ago because the family could not afford to have photos taken of their daughter, so Rachel decided to try it and she has been shooting since.
"Photography allows me to do something creative but I never want it to take away from being a mom and wife."
Posted Sep 12 2019 08:11PM EDT
Apparently abstinence and alcohol are the key to a long life .
Identical twin sisters Lilian “Lil” Cox and Doris Hobday are Britain’s oldest twins, having turned 95 on July 20. The adorable pair are now sharing their secrets to longevity, which include some unusual steps.
According to Lil, a big key to living a long life is “no sex and plenty of Guinness," though the pair also agree that eating raw sausage is something that keeps the two spry.
Posted Sep 12 2019 07:13PM EDT
Nestlé Japan is swapping out the plastic packaging on miniature KitKat bars — which are extremely popular in Japan and come in flavors not easily found in the U.S., such as matcha and wasabi — and opting for paper instead as part of Nestlé's plan to use only 100-percent recyclable packaging for its candy by 2025.
The new paper wrappers are being rolled out for KitKat minis first, then Nestlé Japan will follow up with a paper outer package for large KitKats in September of 2020 and single-layer paper wrappers for individual KitKats in 2021.
The new environmentally friendly wrappers come with instructions on how to transform the empty wrapper into a traditional origami crane, known as an orizuru.
Posted Sep 12 2019 04:50PM EDT
State and local law enforcement in Lower Swatara Township, Pennsylvania, teamed up to rescue 900 peeps from a state highway early Wednesday morning.
At 4:52 a.m., state troopers were dispatched to Route 283 W. at North Union Street after receiving a report of a crate on the roadway which was causing a hazard for drivers.
Lower Swatara police assisted Pennsylvania State Police in herding the 900 chicks off the highway and back into their crates, and the department later posted images of the incident to Facebook, writing, “It was our pleasure to assist PSP last evening with an animal rescue. Several hundred baby chickens (peeps) were running around the highway where they should not have been.”