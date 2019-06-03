< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Drug Court' graduate grateful for second chance class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Karen McGinnis is on top of the world today, but she will be the first to say she had to hit rock bottom first. </p><p>"I was at the end of my journey,” she explained. “It was either you’re going to do something different or you're going to die.”</p><p>The single mother had a drug problem and her life was spiraling out of control. She lost her job, custody of her son Owen, and her parents had given up on her.</p><p>“I can remember my mom calling me: 'Karen, do you want to be cremated or buried? And if you want to be buried, what color coffin do you want?'” recalled Karen.</p><p>But in 2013, with the help of her parents, Karen entered Hillsborough County's Drug Court program. </p> <div id='continue-text-410598192' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-410598192' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-410598192' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-410598192', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410598192'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Under the Marchman Act, which allows family or friends to petition the court for mandatory drug treatment for a loved one, Karen's parents did just that.</p><p>"Don't give up on anybody,” offered Hillsborough Circuit Judge Jack Espinosa Jr., who has been overseeing cases like Karen’s for over 21 years. “Substance abuse can victimize anyone in our society and everybody deserves a chance, a real chance, at treatment.”</p><p>The drug program is tailored for each individual case.</p><p>"The judge tells you, 'Hey, you gotta go into treatment.' And if you don't follow those rules, there’s consequences," Karen continued. “I've seen people go to jail for five months and 29 days because they are not ready to go into treatment.”</p><p>But Karen was ready. Now, years later, she's clean, is a full-time mom again and is she is graduating from drug court. She says there was one thing that kept her going this whole time.</p><p>"My little Owen was always my north star. Lakeland's Police Athletic League is asking you to be a PAL and take a good look in your closet. They are collecting gently used shoes to raise money for kids.

The shoe drive will do more than put much-needed shoes on the feet of those who need them. A fundraising organization called Funds2Orgs will give money to PAL for the shoes they collect. Geoff Rutland watched as dozens of Hillsborough County firefighters and members of the Hazardous Incident Team responded to a chemical spill minutes from the Florida State Fairgrounds.

"That's my biggest fear is a chemical spill like this," he said.

Officials say just after 10 a.m., a forklift punctured a 55-gallon drum of hydroflouric acid in the parking lot of the Florida Chemical Supply company on East Chelsea Street. A member of the clergy has been arrested for sexual battery in Tarpon Springs.

A woman told police she was sexually battered by 71-year old Koumianos Hatzileris at his home on Memorial Day. After an investigation, officers charged him Monday with two counts of sexual battery.

He was being held on $20,000 bond. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clearwater clergy member accused of sexual battery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 12:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 04:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A member of the clergy has been arrested for sexual battery in Tarpon Springs.</p><p>A woman told police she was sexually battered by 71-year old Koumianos Hatzileris at his home on Memorial Day. 