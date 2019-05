- Aside from its colorful decorations, one home off Pinewood Avenue in Nokomis was well-known for all the wrong reasons.

"People come and go out of that place,” said Ray Teska.

Ray Teska has kept an eye on the house, but its problems landed on his front door.

"I got out one morning. I came out here and I kicked him. 'Hey! Hey!' and I knew he was dead. He was loaded with dope," he said.

The home and its owner, Jennifer Lambert, also known as "Mama Jen," were on the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office's radar.

"She was very cautious about everything she did," said Sheriff Tom Knight.

Sheriff Tom Knight called Mama Jen the ringleader. They’ve been watching her for about 10 years and, over the course of that time, she’s used several residents to traffic and help her sell meth

"I'm sure she was shocked when they picked her up. Because she has been our undercover radar screen for 10 years...This meth is so pure and so well done we joke around about the Walter White, "Breaking Bad," but that’s really what we are dealing with," said Sheriff Knight.

Along with Mama Jen, deputies arrested 15 others and took 287 grams of meth and two firearms off the streets.

Combined, the 16 people arrested during Operation Ice Mama have 156 prior felony charges with 49 convictions and 149 prior misdemeanor charges with 72 convictions. Significant prior charges include Murder, Aggravated Battery and Burglary.

Meth appears to be taking the place of heroin and opioids. Sheriff Knight said the fight against this new threat is just beginning.

"We want them to be nervous for the fact that one we are not done and two we will charge someone with a homicide if they are the ones dealing it and causing harm to someone. The addicts are just collateral damage," he said.

The following individuals were charged:

-Jennifer Lambert is charged with one count of trafficking in methamphetamine and seven counts of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.

-Randy Greene is charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of destruction of evidence, one count of trafficking in methamphetamine, and seven counts of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.

-Robert Cain is charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and four counts of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.

-Robert McMullen is charged with one count of purchase of methamphetamine.

-Scott Hill is charged with one count of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.

-Patricia Greene is charged with one count of principal to trafficking in methamphetamine.

-Erik Walker is charged with one count of fleeing to elude, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.

-Jimalee Willis is charged with one count of sale of methamphetamine.

-Joseph Hochberg is charged with one count of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.

-Walter "Ricky" Lint Jr. is charged with two counts of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.

-William Williams is charged with one count of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.

-Bobbi Jo Whiting is charged with two counts of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.

-Casey Ross is charged with one count of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.

-Drew Tilson is charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

-Heather Johnson is charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

​​​​​​​-Ronda Gibson is charged with one count of trafficking in methamphetamine, one count of possession of a vehicle known to traffic drugs, and five counts of drug possession.