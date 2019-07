Background image: Jack Fishman Background image: Jack Fishman

- About a month ago, 633 divers teamed up in south Florida to set the world record for the largest underwater cleanup. Chase Nawrocki, a USF St. Pete graduate student, was one of those divers.

"I love diving and I hate trash," Nawrocki said.

Born and raised in Ocala, Nawrocki usually dives and cleans the glass bottom boats at Silver Springs State Park.

"There were some people on the team there who were talking about this dive, and we went down there as a group," explained Nawrocki.

The 633 divers collected around 3,200 pounds of trash from the water. The trash was put on display.

"We build the pile up to see the impact," added Nawrocki.

Even with the world record, Nawrocki knows there is still more work to be done.

"This was only one day out of a 365-day calendar, and it's only one beach," said Nawrocki.

The Sun Sentinel reported that the previous record for the most divers taking part in an underwater cleanup was held by Ahmed Gabr, a former Egyptian Army scuba diver. He brought a team of 615 divers to the Red Sea of Egypt in 2015.