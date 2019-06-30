< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415625892" data-article-version="1.0">10th annual Warrior Games wraps up in Tampa</h1>
</header> 30 2019 11:11PM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/10th-annual-warrior-games-wraps-up-in-tampa">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 11:12PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-415625892"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 11:11PM EDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> <strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> (FOX 13)</strong> - They ran. They swam. They cycled. They even played seated volleyball. After a week of competing in the Warrior Games, they've done it all. </p><p>Col. Cary Harbaugh, the director of the Department of Defense Warrior Games, and the director of Care Coalition at U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), couldn't be more proud.</p><p>"It's been absolutely amazing," Col. Harbaugh said. "Everything we hoped to get out of the Tampa Bay community has materialized."</p><p>Over 300 wounded service members and veterans competed in many different sports for the 10th annual Warrior Games that took them all around Tampa.</p><p>"It's exactly what we wanted to do with the games," Col. Harbaugh said. "We wanted the wounded warriors and their families to enjoy the community. And we knew when we brought it to Tampa Bay we had that. It was clear for us as US SOCOM folks, we live here this is our home, what we were doing when we brought them here."</p> <div id='continue-text-415625892' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-415625892' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415625892' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415625892', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415625892'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>With the exception of the games in Chicago in 2017, the Warrior Games in the past have been on military bases across the United States, which hasn't been favorable for guests.</p><p>"There's a natural barrier that [the public] doesn't want to cross, or they're uncomfortable crossing, so it'd been difficult to get folks out," Col. Harbaugh said.</p><p>On hand to wrap up the week-long event was host Jon Stewart, a major player in the games for the last four years. </p><p>"He loves these wounded warriors, it's genuine, it's in his heart," Col. Harbaugh said. "You can see and feel it in the way he presents. I think he's going to continue to stay involved, because of how much it means to him personally."</p><p>And it's not just America's wounded warriors who are competing. Athletes representing the military from Denmark, Canada, the United Kingdom and other Allied nations have been here all week as well.</p><p>"It's amazing to see what the U.S. does for their military and for their allied forces as well. It's been totally mind blowing," said Sgt. Jesper Lundberg, a Danish athlete.</p><p>Col Harbaugh has been to six Warrior Games, and he says he's never seen anything quite like Tampa.</p><p>"Across the board, the venues were stunning, the participation of the public was amazing," he said. A part of the Wounded Warriors for three years, Lance Corporal Annika Hutsler made her first appearance at the Warrior Games this week in T" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Marine fulfills dream of competing at 2019 Warrior Games</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 10:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the Warrior Games come to an end, one warrior fufilled her dream by competing in multiple events this week. A part of the Wounded Warriors for three years, Lance Corporal Annika Hutsler made her first appearance at the Warrior Games this week in Tampa. </p><p>"This has been my dream since I got into Wounded Warriors. This is something that I have been looking forward to," said Hutsler. "It's a sense of resiliency that keeps me going every day."</p><p>Hutsler joined the Wounded Warriors after a medical exam showed a serious stress fracture in her right leg. Her fracture ultimately led to the amputation of her leg in April. Five weeks later, Hutsler was training for the Warrior Games.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/-operation-bbq-relief-feeds-competitors-at-the-warrior-games" title="'Operation BBQ Relief' feeds competitors at the Warrior Games" data-articleId="415619549" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/_Operation_BBQ_Relief__feeds_competitors_5_7459273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/_Operation_BBQ_Relief__feeds_competitors_5_7459273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/_Operation_BBQ_Relief__feeds_competitors_5_7459273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/_Operation_BBQ_Relief__feeds_competitors_5_7459273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/_Operation_BBQ_Relief__feeds_competitors_5_7459273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Operation BBQ Relief set up their mobile kitchen at the Tampa Convention Center to provide free lunches and dinners for all of the athletes and their Families." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Operation BBQ Relief' feeds competitors at the Warrior Games</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 10:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>They say an Army travels on its stomach and with the Warrior Games in town all week, we wanted to see who feeds that army of athletes.</p><p>Operation BBQ Relief set up their mobile kitchen at the Tampa Convention Center to provide free lunches and dinners for all of the athletes and their Families.</p><p>"Operation BBQ Relief is a disaster relief based organization that started after the Joplin (Missouri) Tornado in 2011," said co-founder and CEO Stan Hays. "Who better to set up in a parking lot than a bunch of guys who do it for fun on a weekend?"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/arrest-warrant-issued-for-suspect-in-palmetto-murder" title="Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Palmetto murder" data-articleId="415566859" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/irving%20zuniga_1561922833646.jpg_7458156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/irving%20zuniga_1561922833646.jpg_7458156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/irving%20zuniga_1561922833646.jpg_7458156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/irving%20zuniga_1561922833646.jpg_7458156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/irving%20zuniga_1561922833646.jpg_7458156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Manatee County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Palmetto murder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 03:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Detectives in Manatee County have issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a teenager in Palmetto .</p><p>The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for 28-year-old Irving Zuniga, who is wanted for the murder of 18-year-old Jesus Molina on Saturday morning.</p><p>Investigators said Molina was shot and killed, then taken to the 1200 block of 61st Street East, where his body was later discovered by a person passing the area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/10th-annual-warrior-games-wraps-up-in-tampa"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Warrior_Games_holds_closing_ceremony_in__0_7459411_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Warrior_Games_holds_closing_ceremony_in__0_20190701031048"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>10th annual Warrior Games wraps up in Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/marine-fulfills-dream-of-competing-at-2019-warrior-games"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Warrior_fulfills_dream_of_competing_in_W_6_7459162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Warrior_fulfills_dream_of_competing_in_W_6_20190701023640"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Marine fulfills dream of competing at 2019 Warrior Games</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-operation-bbq-relief-feeds-competitors-at-the-warrior-games"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/_Operation_BBQ_Relief__feeds_competitors_5_7459273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_Operation_BBQ_Relief__feeds_competitors_5_20190701023134"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Operation BBQ Relief' feeds competitors at the Warrior Games</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-laws-on-texting-while-driving-hemp-take-effect-monday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/16/texting%20driving%205_1558032632469.jpg_7276567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="texting driving 5_1558032632469.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida law on texting while driving takes effect Monday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/marine-fulfills-dream-of-competing-at-2019-warrior-games" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Warrior_fulfills_dream_of_competing_in_W_6_7459162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Warrior_fulfills_dream_of_competing_in_W_6_7459162_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Warrior_fulfills_dream_of_competing_in_W_6_7459162_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Warrior_fulfills_dream_of_competing_in_W_6_7459162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Warrior_fulfills_dream_of_competing_in_W_6_7459162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Marine fulfills dream of competing at 2019 Warrior Games</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-operation-bbq-relief-feeds-competitors-at-the-warrior-games" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/_Operation_BBQ_Relief__feeds_competitors_5_7459273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/_Operation_BBQ_Relief__feeds_competitors_5_7459273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/_Operation_BBQ_Relief__feeds_competitors_5_7459273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/_Operation_BBQ_Relief__feeds_competitors_5_7459273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/_Operation_BBQ_Relief__feeds_competitors_5_7459273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Operation BBQ Relief' feeds competitors at the Warrior Games</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/child-exposed-to-e-coli-at-san-diego-county-fair-dies-3-others-sickened-officials" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/sd%20fair_1561939538679.PNG_7459055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Child exposed to E. coli at San Diego County Fair dies, 3 others sickened: officials</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/snell-has-12-strikeouts-in-6-innings-rays-beat-rangers-6-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-1152962846_1561936128075_7458778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-1152962846_1561936128075_7458778_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-1152962846_1561936128075_7458778_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-1152962846_1561936128075_7458778_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/GettyImages-1152962846_1561936128075_7458778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joseph&#x20;Garnett&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Snell has 12 strikeouts in 6 innings, Rays beat Rangers 6-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deer-gives-birth-to-rare-triplets-including-albino-fawn-in-montana" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Tracy&#x20;Baker" /> </div> </div> </div> 