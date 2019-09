- Bartow police are investigating the death of a teenager following an early morning shooting.

Police said the murder occurred in the 1000 block of South Golfview Avenue. That's where, they said, they found the body of 17-year-old Joseph White with a gunshot wound.

Bartow detectives said attempts to revive the teen were not successful. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Warren with the Bartow Police Department at 863-534-5046. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers at 1-800-226-8477.



