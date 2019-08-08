< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2 injured in small gas explosion at Raymond James Stadium By Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 08 2019 02:47PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 08 2019 10:11PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 10:12PM EDT By Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 08 2019 02:47PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 08 2019 10:11PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 10:12PM EDT id="relatedHeadlines-422883698" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Two sub-contractors working on a gas line in a vending area on the 300s level of Raymond James Stadium were burned when a natural gas line ignited and caused a "small" explosion.</p><p>"I have worked here 20 years," said Cmdr. James Gilligan of Tampa Fire Rescue. "We have dumpster fires on occasion. That is about it. This is a unique situation."</p><p>The victims were rushed to Tampa General Hospital, but we are told they never lost consciousness and were burned on their upper bodies. </p><p>They have been identified as Shane Bors, 29, of Hudson and Charles Knowles, 62, of St. Petersburg.</p><p>Bors was working for Main Refrigeration and Knowles was working for BCH Mechanical. Neither company responded immediately to a request for comment.</p> <div id='continue-text-422883698' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-422883698' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-422883698' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-422883698', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422883698'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Sprinklers activated and TPD says damage is thought to be around $5,000.</p><p>"It is a hurricane-proof building. It is one of the sturdiest structures we have in the city," said Gilligan. "It is concrete. Without other materials stored inside of it, nothing will burn."</p><p>The city fire marshall has ruled the incident an accident and turned control of the building back to its typical operators: The Tampa Sports Authority.</p><p>"I am not sure exactly what kind of work they were doing there," said TPD spokesperson Steve Hegarty. "I think you have contractors who work at the stadium on a regular basis. WE DON'T LEAVE HOME WITHOUT'EM! BUT WHEN STUDENTS GOT  BACK TO SCHOOL IN SARASOTA COUNTY, THERE'S SOME NEW RULES THEY'LL HAVE TO FOLLOW." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cell phone policies change for all Sarasota County schools</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 06:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Almost no one leaves home without their cell phone, but when students go back to school in Sarasota County, there are some new rules they'll have to follow.</p><p>When the first bell rings Monday at Gulf Gate Elementary School, students must have their cell phones turned off and put away.</p><p>The rules are also changing at middle and high schools. The school board spent about six months fine-tuning their new cell phone policy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/bay-area-schools-meet-or-exceed-new-safety-standards" title="Bay Area schools meet or exceed new safety standards" data-articleId="422917936" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_schools_finish_up_security_impr_0_7582178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_schools_finish_up_security_impr_0_7582178_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_schools_finish_up_security_impr_0_7582178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_schools_finish_up_security_impr_0_7582178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_schools_finish_up_security_impr_0_7582178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WITH SCHOOL STARTING NEXT WEEK, SAFETY IS ON THE MINDS OF MANY PARENTS AND STUDENTS. BUT BAY AREA DISTRICTS HAVE BEEN BUSY ALL SUMMER MAKING SURE SCHOOLS ARE AS SECURE AS CAN BE." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bay Area schools meet or exceed new safety standards</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 06:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 06:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Following the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, the state of Florida rewrote the law on school safety.</p><p>"From where we were in February of 2018 until now, there's been a huge, huge difference," said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.</p><p>Now, schools are required to have armed guardians or law enforcement on every campus at all times, implement threat assessment teams designed to spot warning signs before it's too late, and increase active shooter training drills.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hole-in-st-petersburg-roadway-stops-traffic" title="Hole in St. Petersburg roadway stops traffic" data-articleId="422898827" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Pinellas%20Depression.mpg.16_25_59_38.Still001_1565296475071.jpg_7581868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Pinellas%20Depression.mpg.16_25_59_38.Still001_1565296475071.jpg_7581868_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Pinellas%20Depression.mpg.16_25_59_38.Still001_1565296475071.jpg_7581868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Pinellas%20Depression.mpg.16_25_59_38.Still001_1565296475071.jpg_7581868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Pinellas%20Depression.mpg.16_25_59_38.Still001_1565296475071.jpg_7581868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hole in St. Petersburg roadway stops traffic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 04:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A depression under a St. Petersburg roadway stopped traffic in all directions Thursday.</p><p>The depression was at the corner of 83rd Avenue North and 7th Street North.</p><p>It was unclear what caused the depression in the roadway. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/website-where-alleged-gunman-posted-manifesto-shuts-down"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Website_used_by_alleged_gunman_shuts_dow_1_7583114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Website_used_by_alleged_gunman_shuts_dow_1_20190809033110"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Website where alleged gunman posted 'manifesto' shuts down</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mayor-across-us-including-st-pete-and-tampa-sign-letter-urging-congress-to-act-on-gun-laws"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_7582873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_20190809023819"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mayors across US, including St. Pete and Tampa, sign letter urging Congress to act on gun laws</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teen-s-bus-tracking-app-being-tested-in-polk-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_7582877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_20190809023911"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teen's bus-tracking app being tested in Polk County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/82-juvenile-sex-trafficking-victims-rescued-67-suspects-arrested-in-nationwide-fbi-sting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/publicimage_fbisexstingarrest_080819_1565300651324_7582047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A sex-trafficking suspect is in handcuffs during Operation Independence Day in the Houston area. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mayor-across-us-including-st-pete-and-tampa-sign-letter-urging-congress-to-act-on-gun-laws" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_7582873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_7582873_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_7582873_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_7582873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Bay_Area_mayors_sign_letter_to_Congress__3_7582873_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mayors across US, including St. Pete and Tampa, sign letter urging Congress to act on gun laws</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teen-s-bus-tracking-app-being-tested-in-polk-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_7582877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_7582877_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_7582877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_7582877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/Polk_County_teen_s_bus_tracking_app_bein_1_7582877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen's bus-tracking app being tested in Polk County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/mcconnell-wants-to-consider-gun-background-checks-in-fall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1165544285_1565311970804_7582547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WASHINGTON&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x20;-&#x20;AUGUST&#x20;01&#x3a;&#x20;Senate&#x20;Majority&#x20;Leader&#x20;Mitch&#x20;McConnell&#x20;&#x28;R-KY&#x29;&#x20;walks&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;series&#x20;of&#x20;votes&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Capitol&#x20;August&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>McConnell wants to consider gun background checks in fall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-texas-gun-laws-will-relax-restrictions-allowing-guns-on-schools-campuses-churches" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Art&#x20;and&#x20;Diana&#x20;Ramirez&#x20;of&#x20;Austin&#x20;with&#x20;their&#x20;pistols&#x20;in&#x20;custom-made&#x20;holsters&#x20;during&#x20;an&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;open&#x20;carry&#x20;rally&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Texas&#x20;State&#x20;Capitol&#x20;on&#x20;January&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Erich&#x20;Schlegel&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Texas gun laws will relax restrictions, allowing guns on school campuses, churches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-boy-2-died-in-sweltering-van-at-daycare-after-driver-turned-off-safety-alarm-report-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/190807_day_care_hot_van_1565308550414_7582385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/190807_day_care_hot_van_1565308550414_7582385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/190807_day_care_hot_van_1565308550414_7582385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/190807_day_care_hot_van_1565308550414_7582385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/190807_day_care_hot_van_1565308550414_7582385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x20;WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida boy, 2, died in sweltering van at daycare after driver turned off safety alarm, report says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 