- As a man was riding his bicycle in south St. Petersburg, he was shot and killed, police said, and no suspect has been identified or arrested.

Police said the shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. near Queensboro Avenue South and Yale Street. Neighbors reported hearing more than one gunshot. Detectives said when officials arrived, they found the body of 20-year-old Marquis Scott.

"It appears he was riding his bicycle at the time he was shot," explained Yolanda Fernandez, spokesperson for the St. Petersburg Police Department. "He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased."

It's unclear whether Scott was targeted. Police said they are askign anyone with information to contact the agency with information by dialing 727-893-7780.

