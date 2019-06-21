People who work at the Polk County Administration Building in Bartow may soon be allowed to carry a gun to work. It seems to be the first move of its kind in the state.

Right now, the only person who can carry a gun in the building is the sheriff’s office deputy who patrols it. County Commissioner John Hall says that may not be good enough if an active shooter ever shows up.

His mind began work overtime when he saw what happened in Virginia Beach in May . A disgruntled employee opened fire at a municipal building. Twelve people, including the shooter, died. Four others were injured.