Posted Jun 21 2019 04:29PM EDT
People who work at the Polk County Administration Building in Bartow may soon be allowed to carry a gun to work. It seems to be the first move of its kind in the state.
Right now, the only person who can carry a gun in the building is the sheriff’s office deputy who patrols it. County Commissioner John Hall says that may not be good enough if an active shooter ever shows up.
His mind began work overtime when he saw what happened in Virginia Beach in May . A disgruntled employee opened fire at a municipal building. Twelve people, including the shooter, died. Four others were injured.
Posted Jun 21 2019 02:03PM EDT
Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at a Hillsborough County shooting range.
The view from SkyFOX showed few obvious signs of fire at Shoot Straight on U.S. Highway 301, aside from several fire trucks and emergency vehicles.
A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesman said the fire started in the gun range backstop, and continues to smolder and reignite.
Posted Jun 20 2019 10:16PM EDT
People living in Pasco County have been getting official-looking solicitation letters in the mail, asking residents to send money for a copy of their property deed. The county says it is not affiliated with the business and the documents it's offering aren't official.
The letters have been sent by County Records, LLC., and offer to send homeowners a copy of their property deed in exchange for $89.
The letter says it is not a bill, but several people say it was easy to mistake for one.