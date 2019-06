- A little boy at the center of an international custody dispute in which the boy's mother says the four-year-old was kidnapped and taken to Lebanon by his father is now home.

Rachelle Smith was reunited with her son, Dexter, Friday afternoon at Tampa International Airport after the boy's flight from Lebanon landed.

Smith said in August of 2018 that the little boy's father, Ali Salamae, broke into Smith's home and took Dexter and fled. "Mr. Salamae having a dual citizenship in the United States and Lebanon, he was able to obtain a Lebanese passport and flee the country with the love of my life, my precious baby boy," said Smith at the time, pleading for his return.

Salamae faces felony burglary and interfering with child custody charges.

Details surrounding the little boy's return were unclear.

Tampa police and the FBI are also involved in the investigation.

