<!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410830280" data-article-version="1.0">5-year-old survivor selling lemonade in St. Pete to help other kids fight cancer</h1> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410830280" data-article-version="1.0">5-year-old survivor selling lemonade in St. Pete to help other kids fight cancer</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-410830280" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=5-year-old survivor selling lemonade in St. Pete to help other kids fight cancer&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/5-year-old-survivor-selling-lemonade-in-st-pete-to-help-other-kids-fight-cancer" data-title="5-year-old survivor selling lemonade in St. Pete to help other kids fight cancer" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/5-year-old-survivor-selling-lemonade-in-st-pete-to-help-other-kids-fight-cancer" addthis:title="5-year-old survivor selling lemonade in St. Pete to help other kids fight cancer"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410830280.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410830280");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410830280_410848985_159930"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410830280_410848985_159930";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410848985","video":"571258","title":"Tiny%20cancer%20survivor%20sells%20lemonade%20to%20help%20others","caption":"A%20little%20girl%20in%20St.%20Petersburg%20is%20fighting%20back%20against%20childhood%20cancer.%20The%205-year-old%20is%20a%20survivor%20of%20the%20horrible%20disease%20and%20now%20she%20wants%20to%20help%20other%20kids%20who%20are%20battling.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F04%2FTiny_cancer_survivor_sells_lemonade_to_h_2_7352765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F04%2FTiny_cancer_survivor_sells_lemonade_to_help_othe_571258_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654310361%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DOF1RS0k2Iv7X_-zzF6K_t0Vb5OQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2F5-year-old-survivor-selling-lemonade-in-st-pete-to-help-other-kids-fight-cancer"}},"createDate":"Jun 04 2019 10:39PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410830280_410848985_159930",video:"571258",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Tiny_cancer_survivor_sells_lemonade_to_h_2_7352765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520little%2520girl%2520in%2520St.%2520Petersburg%2520is%2520fighting%2520back%2520against%2520childhood%2520cancer.%2520The%25205-year-old%2520is%2520a%2520survivor%2520of%2520the%2520horrible%2520disease%2520and%2520now%2520she%2520wants%2520to%2520help%2520other%2520kids%2520who%2520are%2520battling.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/04/Tiny_cancer_survivor_sells_lemonade_to_help_othe_571258_1800.mp4?Expires=1654310361&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=OF1RS0k2Iv7X_-zzF6K_t0Vb5OQ",eventLabel:"Tiny%20cancer%20survivor%20sells%20lemonade%20to%20help%20others-410848985",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2F5-year-old-survivor-selling-lemonade-in-st-pete-to-help-other-kids-fight-cancer"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/5-year-old-survivor-selling-lemonade-in-st-pete-to-help-other-kids-fight-cancer">Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News </a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 09:28PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 10:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410830280" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A little girl in St. Petersburg is fighting back against childhood cancer. The 5-year-old is a survivor of the horrible disease and now she wants to help other kids who are battling.</p><p>Caroline Gallagher was treated at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital when she was going through chemotherapy when she was just a year old. She’s been in remission for almost three years and is now raising money for the hospital and another cancer charity.</p><p>Caroline was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was around 19 months old.</p><p>“It was terrifying, and I was angry, like, you know, this child was so healthy. She never even had an ear infection,” Caroline’s mother, Danielle recalled to FOX 13 News.</p><p>After spending 11 days in the hospital, Caroline went through two-and-a-half-years of chemotherapy; losing her hair, but never losing her spirit.</p> <div id='continue-text-410830280' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-410830280' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-410830280' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-410830280', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410830280'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>There’s no detectable cancer in her body right now but that doesn’t mean Caroline has stopped fighting.</p><p>“Actually, Caroline asked, she said, ‘Can we have a lemonade stand?’ and we were like, ‘Absolutely!’ Danielle said. “So we sort of just threw some lemonade out there and invited our friends and family and neighbors, and the turnout was amazing.”</p><p>The first year, <a href="https://giveto.hopkinsallchildrens.org/lemonade">C&C Lemonade Factory</a>, named for Caroline and her little sister, Charlotte, raised $50.</p><p>And last year, the little girls had more than $800 in donations.</p><p>“You get the stuff that’s in, like, a cute lemonade box and you, like, pour it in water, I’m guessing, and then you mix it and then you put it into a cute container with a hose and you can push it to get the lemonade out,” little Caroline explained of her lemonade-making process.</p><p>This Saturday, she will be at it again, selling lemonade with the goal of raising at least $2,000. All of the funds being donated to support other kids with cancer.</p><p>“The doctors, to get better medicine for the kids to get better,” Caroline added.</p><p>Caroline’s lemonade stand is part of Lemonade Days for <a href="https://www.alexslemonade.org/">Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation</a>.</p><p>Half of the money raised by Caroline and Charlotte will go to support that organization and the other half will be donated Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.</p><p>If you want to pitch-in for Caroline’s fundraiser, visit <a href="https://www.hopkinsallchildrens.org/EventsCalendar/Event-Details/4476">https://www.hopkinsallchildrens.org/EventsCalendar/Event-Details/4476</a> and <a href="https://giveto.hopkinsallchildrens.org/lemonade">https://giveto.hopkinsallchildrens.org/lemonade</a></p><p>For information about the location of the lemonade stand, email <a href="mailto:crg@attorneyoffices.org?subject=Lemonade%20stand%20address%20request">crg@attorneyoffices.org</a> or call 