"Immediate needs, chainsaws, and generators and stuff, so we can get an airport open, so we can get a runway open,” Sol Relief’s Mark Auchtung explained.
Auchtung runs the organization and expects to see a lot of heartbreak in the coming weeks.
"You do this and you think you’re alone and then you see the people organizing the supplies. It's heartbreaking, it’s nice," he said.
To donate to Sol Relief, supplies can be delivered to St. Pete Air at 107 8th Ave SE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sol Relief asks only to bring items on its list of needs, which can be found at https://solrelief.org/dorian/. A monetary donation can also be made on the website.
Posted Sep 03 2019 04:23PM EDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 06:53PM EDT
A Zephyrhills couple on a cruise to the Bahamas found themselves stuck thanks to Hurricane Dorian.
After multiple changes to their travel routes, Matt and Julie Beinhauer said they hoped their cruise line had communicated better with its passengers.
The Beinhauers planned for a tropical getaway in the Bahamas, but were rerouted to Cozumel before they were supposed to return to Cape Canaveral.
Posted Sep 03 2019 05:11PM EDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 06:25PM EDT
Helicopter crews from the Coast Guard Air Station in Clearwater are on the front lines of search-and-rescue efforts in parts of the Bahamas ravaged by Hurricane Dorian.
"Truly it's going to be an all-hands-on-deck situation as the true nature of the devastation becomes apparent," said Captain Joe McGilley, commander of the air station.
Tuesday, relief flight crews and their equipment were loaded onto a transport aircraft in Clearwater. At least four H-60 Jayhawk helicopters from Clearwater were positioned at a Navy base in the Bahamas prior to the storm's arrival.
Posted Sep 03 2019 03:15PM EDT
Updated Sep 03 2019 04:07PM EDT
Police in Tampa are hoping you can help them identify a brazen Ybor City robber who grabbed the wallet of a wheelchair-bound victim.
According to police, the crime happened just outside the Columbia Restaurant back on August 7. Surveillance footage shared by police shows the male suspect walking down the sidewalk outside the iconic restaurant.
The suspect pauses to look around, then sneaks up behind the victim, reaches into the victim's shirt pocket, and removes the victim's wallet. He then jogs away.