A Palm Harbor firefighter is accused of being intoxicated while driving, and nearly colliding into other vehicles.
Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Pinellas County dispatchers received at least three 911 calls about a driver of a Dodge Ram truck swerving in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 North between State Road 580 and Curlew Road. The callers also said the driver nearly struck a median, and other vehicles.
Those callers the Dodge truck’s tag, with one caller saying they though the driver was falling asleep at the wheel, deputies said. However, when they responded to the area, they couldn’t find the truck.