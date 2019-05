- When you've had something all your life, you may not want to part with it. But this week, a local law enforcement officer did it for a charity he loves.

Colonel Jim Bradford of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has had his moustache since he was 18 years old. But as a fundraiser, he agreed to a shave.

It was all to benefit the Lynn Sowers Foundation. She was a Hillsborough deputy who died in 1995. Since then, the foundation has raised more than $1.5 million to help sheriff's office employees with family emergencies.

“The foundation was founded out of tragedy, and it has risen to new heights by helping our employees -- our employees helping our employees. So it’s a great honor for me to do this and it’s very humbling."

Bradford has been married for more than 25 years. But Wednesday was the first time his wife has ever seen him without the moustache.

Thankfully, she liked his new look. And best of all, Bradford’s shave raised more than $12,000 for the foundation.