- AAA is once again offering its "Tow to Go" program for people who decide not to drink and drive on the Fourth of July holidays.

The free service launched Tuesday morning, and ends at 6 a.m. Friday. The tow is good with a 10-mile radius. It's for anyone – even non-AAA members. The company said they will also drive you home, but this option should be used as a last resort.

The company has been offering the program on major holidays. It may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather events. They said their response time is based on the availability of the drivers and tow trucks and whether there is a high call volume.

"A record breaking 2.3 million Floridians will hit the road for Independence Day, but some may not make it home safely if they drive impaired," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "If your celebration includes alcohol, be sure to designate a sober driver before the party starts. If you do not have one, call AAA, and we will provide a safe and confidential ride for both you and your vehicle."​​​​​​

"Tow to Go" is available for drivers in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin and parts of Indiana. Those who are interested should dial 855-286 -9246.

LINK: For more information on the Tow to Go program, head to AAA's website.