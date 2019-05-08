< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405784993" data-article-version="1.0">Addicted and without insurance, Tampa woman breaks the law to detox in jail</h1>
</header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Addicted and without insurance, Tampa woman breaks the law to detox in jail&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/addicted-and-without-insurance-tampa-woman-breaks-the-law-to-detox-in-jail" data-title="Addicted and without insurance, Tampa woman breaks the law to detox in jail" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/addicted-and-without-insurance-tampa-woman-breaks-the-law-to-detox-in-jail" addthis:title="Addicted and without insurance, Tampa woman breaks the law to detox in jail"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/addicted-and-without-insurance-tampa-woman-breaks-the-law-to-detox-in-jail">Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 09:32PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-405784993"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 10:54PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 08:44AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/jail_1557370966277_7238194_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/jail_1557370966277_7238194_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/jail_1557370966277_7238194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405784993" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LARGO, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A Tampa woman desperate to get help with her heroin addiction says she broke the law so she could go to jail instead of rehab.</p><p>“She’s been miserable for a long time, a long time,” said the woman's father, Mike Morris.</p><p>After years of abusing pain pills and heroin, Morris’ daughter, Michelle Hildebrandt, finally hit rock bottom. The single mother is desperate to get clean but doesn’t have health insurance or the money to get into a treatment facility.</p><p>“She needed to go somewhere where she couldn’t just leave, couldn’t just sign herself out,” Morris said. “So she decided to go get herself arrested.”</p><p>The 32-year-old was picked up by Largo police Sunday night. portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9065_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9065"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-for-dragging-dog-behind-truck-in-hernando-county-deputies-say" title="Man arrested after dragging dog behind truck in Hernando County, deputies say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/ollie%20and%20suspect_1557395504763.jpg_7238909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/ollie%20and%20suspect_1557395504763.jpg_7238909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/ollie%20and%20suspect_1557395504763.jpg_7238909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/ollie%20and%20suspect_1557395504763.jpg_7238909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/ollie%20and%20suspect_1557395504763.jpg_7238909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested after dragging dog behind truck in Hernando County, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 05:48AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 08:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The suspect believed to be in the center of a dog-dragging case in Hernando County has been arrested, deputies said.</p><p>On Wednesday night, Hernando County deputies arrested 58-year-old Gregory Tousignant. They said he is the man who dragged a 1-year-old pit bull behind his moving truck in Spring Hill last week , but they said it doesn't appear to be intentional. The dog, who has since been named “Ollie,” was initially standing in the bed of the truck before jumping.</p><p>Deputies said Ollie was dragged by a rope on his neck. The dog managed to slip out of his collar and a witness, Jan Harwood, rushed to the animal’s side. Tousignant continued driving, investigators said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sr-60-in-lake-wales-closed-after-crash-involving-multiple-vehicles" title="SR 60 in Lake Wales closed after crash involving multiple vehicles" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SR 60 in Lake Wales closed after crash involving multiple vehicles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 03:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 03:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed both sides of State Road 60, at Grape Hammock Road, in Lake Wales, Florida. </p><p>The Polk County Sheriff's Office said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.</p><p>East and westbound lanes were closed after the crash, which happened around 3 p.m. Thursday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/rare-leatherback-sea-turtle-nest-documented-on-siesta-key" title="Rare leatherback sea turtle nest documented on Siesta Key" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_0_7237020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_0_7237020_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_0_7237020_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_0_7237020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Leatherback_turtle_tracks_reveal_their_s_0_7237020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There are massive tracks, emerging from the gulf, in the sand on Siesta Key, according to spotters with Mote Marine Laboratory's Sea Turtle Program." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rare leatherback sea turtle nest documented on Siesta Key</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 05:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 06:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There are massive tracks, emerging from the gulf, in the sand on Siesta Key, according to spotters with Mote Marine Laboratory's Sea Turtle Program.</p><p>The tracks spread almost as wide as most people are tall. </p><p>"We realized this is not a green [turtle]. It’s a much bigger than a green," said Mote's senior biologist, Melissa Bernhardt. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lightning-strike-damages-taxiway-at-kansas-airport"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Storyful-219975-Lightning_Strike_Damages_Runway_at_Kansas_Airport.00_00_17_10.Still001_1557431543613_7240806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Storyful-219975-Lightning_Strike_Damages_Runway_at_Kansas_Airport.00_00_17_10.Still001_1557431543613.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Watch: Lightning strike damages taxiway at Kansas airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/a-good-cause-deputy-shaves-moustache-for-first-time-in-decades"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/deputy%20shaves_1557426930893.jpg_7240372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="deputy shaves_1557426930893.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>A good cause: Deputy shaves moustache for first time in decades</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/spotted-big-cat-perched-atop-telephone-pole-along-i-75"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/5-9-19%20Panther%20on%20Pole%20FDOT%20VO.00_00_15_29.Still001_1557421653818.jpg_7240187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Big cat on Pole FDOT VO.00_00_15_29.Still001_1557421653818.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Spotted: Big cat perched atop power pole along I-75</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bus-driver-saves-student"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/09/Driver_saves_student_0_7239833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Driver_saves_student_0_20190509152717-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Nice save! <div class="mod-story-list "> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/-florida-man-tv-series-coming-to-oxygen-network" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/21/welcome%20to%20florida%20sign_1553196959173.jpg_6929918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/21/welcome%20to%20florida%20sign_1553196959173.jpg_6929918_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/21/welcome%20to%20florida%20sign_1553196959173.jpg_6929918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/21/welcome%20to%20florida%20sign_1553196959173.jpg_6929918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/21/welcome%20to%20florida%20sign_1553196959173.jpg_6929918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Mike&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Weather&#x20;Page" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Florida Man' TV series coming to Oxygen Network</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sr-60-in-lake-wales-closed-after-crash-involving-multiple-vehicles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SR 60 in Lake Wales closed after crash involving multiple vehicles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lightning-strike-damages-taxiway-at-kansas-airport" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Storyful-219975-Lightning_Strike_Damages_Runway_at_Kansas_Airport.00_00_17_10.Still001_1557431543613_7240806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Storyful-219975-Lightning_Strike_Damages_Runway_at_Kansas_Airport.00_00_17_10.Still001_1557431543613_7240806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Storyful-219975-Lightning_Strike_Damages_Runway_at_Kansas_Airport.00_00_17_10.Still001_1557431543613_7240806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Storyful-219975-Lightning_Strike_Damages_Runway_at_Kansas_Airport.00_00_17_10.Still001_1557431543613_7240806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Storyful-219975-Lightning_Strike_Damages_Runway_at_Kansas_Airport.00_00_17_10.Still001_1557431543613_7240806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Watch: Lightning strike damages taxiway at Kansas airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/frightened-orphaned-coyote-pup-gets-help-from-trooper" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/MAstatepolice_coyotepup_050919_1557427282855_7240577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/MAstatepolice_coyotepup_050919_1557427282855_7240577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/MAstatepolice_coyotepup_050919_1557427282855_7240577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/MAstatepolice_coyotepup_050919_1557427282855_7240577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/MAstatepolice_coyotepup_050919_1557427282855_7240577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Frightened, orphaned coyote pup gets help from trooper</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/a-good-cause-deputy-shaves-moustache-for-first-time-in-decades" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/deputy%20shaves_1557426930893.jpg_7240372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/deputy%20shaves_1557426930893.jpg_7240372_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/deputy%20shaves_1557426930893.jpg_7240372_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/deputy%20shaves_1557426930893.jpg_7240372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/deputy%20shaves_1557426930893.jpg_7240372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>A good cause: Deputy shaves moustache for first time in decades</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 