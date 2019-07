Related Headlines Delays persist as Polk Co. trains bus drivers

- Polk County school officials are doing their best to improve student transportation for the upcoming school year.

Administrators have set up a temporary call center for parents to get answers to questions dealing with student bus schedules, bus numbers, eligibility, and more when school begins on August 12.

Last school year, Polk County Schools struggled to find enough bus drivers, and dealt with widespread pick up and drop off delays.

“Last year, we heard from parents who said that they couldn’t reach members of our transportation staff during the first several days of school,” said Superintendent Jacqueline M. Byrd. “We want parents to know that we heard them loud and clear, and the creation of this call center is our response.”

The number to the call center is 863-534-7300. Phone lines will be staffed Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. through 7 p.m., through August 23.

Parents can access all transportation information via the parent portal on the school district website.

LINK: https://polkschoolsfl.com/parentportal/