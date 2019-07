- A Lakeland man was arrested for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy with autism, contributing to his death.

Two days after Christmas 2017, the boy's grandmother gave permission to 58-year-old Alain Luis Forget to take her grandson to a residence in rural Hamilton County, according to agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE said the residence belonged to Forget’s deceased father.

Two days later, investigators say the child was found unresponsive and Forget called an ambulance. The boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

In January 2018, an autopsy revealed the child had morphine and Xanex in his system. The medical examiner determined he died from pneumonia and drug toxicity.

During their investigation, FDLE agents said they talked to the boy's family members and others who were familiar with Forget. During interviews, agents say additional sexual abuse allegations were made against Forget.

Agents said they believe Forget gave the child drugs and sexually battered him before he died.

This isn’t the first time Forget has been charged with lewd and lascivious assault. He served three years in a Florida prison for lewd and lascivious assault on a minor in Orange County in 1991. He was released in 1996.

In 2000, he was arrested in Polk County for the charge for lewd and lascivious assault on a minor. That case was closed in 2003 with a plea agreement.

Forget now faces charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a child less than 16 and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Law enforcement officials believe there could be more victims.

Forget has residences in Lakeland and Sorrento (Lake County), Florida.

Anyone with information about Alain Luis Forget is asked to call FDLE's Live Oak Field Office at 800-226-5630.

The state attorney will prosecute this case.