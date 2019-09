- Airbnb is helping people who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian by coordinating free places to stay for evacuees.

The company's 'Open Homes' program launched last week as Dorian threatened those living in Puerto Rico. Airbnb hosts can volunteer to open their homes for free for evacuees.

LINK: Track Dorian on MyFoxHurricane.com

Users can now search the site for homes in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and the west coast of Florida, whose owners have agreed to offer free shelter for those in need.

The Open Homes program will be available to evacuees until September 16.

LINK: For more information, visit Airbnb's website.