- Allegiant Airlines has announced 8 new nonstop routes out of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

The airline says flights to Des Moines, Iowa; Flint, Michigan; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Knoxville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Rockford, Illinois; St. Louis, Missouri; and South Bend, Indiana will begin in November.

The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly and could bring nearly 54,000 passengers to the Sarasota-Bradenton area annually.

"We are very pleased with the continued success and expansion of Allegiant at SRQ," said Rick Piccolo, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport president, chief executive officer. "With this new announcement, Allegiant will now serve 20 nonstop routes from SRQ, providing our community and visitors convenient choices and low fares."

The new year-round route to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) :



1. Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) – beginning November 21, 2019.

Continue reading below

The new seasonal routes to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) include:



1. St. Louis, Missouri via MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) – beginning November 15, 2019.

2. Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) – beginning November 23, 2019.

3. Rockford, Illinois via Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) – beginning November 23, 2019.

4. Flint, Michigan via Bishop International Airport (FNT) – beginning November 24, 2019.

5. Fort Wayne, Indiana via Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) – beginning November 24.

6. Louisville, Kentucky via Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) – beginning November 25, 2019.

7. South Bend, Indiana via South Bend International Airport (SBN) – beginning November 25, 2019.

To celebrate the expansion, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $59. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.