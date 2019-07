Related Headlines Alligator examined in connection with man's death

- A body was found in the mangroves of a St. Petersburg lake, and an alligator may have been involved, police said.

St. Petersburg police said the unidentified body was found early Thursday morning at Lake Maggiore near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North and 40th Avenue South.

"There are signs of alligator involvement," according to a media release by the St. Petersburg Police Department, "although due to the condition of the body, it's too soon to know the cause of death."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.



