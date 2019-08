- To Crystal Moses, Amber Woods' is a story of what might have been.

"We won't ever get to see her graduate, to become a mother. All the things in life we look forward to." Woods' sister-in-law said.

Woods' body was found February 11, 2006 with gunshot wounds on the side of SR-62. The night before, she played cards with her aunt at her home in Hardee County.

"They went to bed and that was the last anyone had seen or heard from her," Moses recalled.

That doesn't include the killer, who has evaded capture more than 13 years.

Continue reading below

Last month, deputies announced they were increasing the reward for information to $10,000. Their once-strong leads have gone cold.

LINK: $10,000 reward offered 2006 murder of teen girl in Manatee County

"With someone out here walking the roads who did this, I don't think we will ever be safe," Moses said.

Woods was a student at Hardee Senior High School and was raised by her aunt and uncle. They said there was no sign she was forcibly taken from her home, but it's unclear as to why she left.

"She had a beautiful smile," said Moses. "And just my kids loved her, she was like a momma hen to my children."

They want to know who, but more so they want to know why.

"Not knowing what happened, it leaves a hole in your heart," said Moses. "She was robbed, her life, her youth."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 ext. 2551 or, to be eligible for a $10,000 cash reward, call CrimeStoppers first at 866-634-TIPS. You can also email crimestoppers@co.manatee.fl.us.