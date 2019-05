- Nothing to see here, folks. Just some manatees showing some love.

A herd of about a dozen mating manatees gathered just off the Courtney Campbell Causeway this morning. The splashing spectacle drew onlookers and slowed traffic, and a few commuters contacted FOX 13, concerned a whale was in distress.

Manatees do not pair for life, and it’s not uncommon for several males to pursue a single female manatee, often aggressively.

FWC officials remind onlookers and boaters to stay out of the way.

