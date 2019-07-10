< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Angry over being fired, Indian Rocks Beach employee accused of violent attacks Angry over being fired, Indian Rocks Beach employee accused of violent attacks
By Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 10 2019 11:33PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 10 2019 10:12PM EDT By Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 10 2019 11:33PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 10 2019 10:12PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - A disgruntled Indian Rocks Beach employee went on a violent rampage Wednesday morning. The man is accused of beating up his boss at city hall after the supervisor told the man he was being fired.</p><p>The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the public services employee, 52-year-old Errol Gray, apparently had an extreme reaction after a meeting with his boss.</p><p>“During this meeting, it got pretty heated, and he was informed by the supervisor that he was being terminated,” explained Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Spencer Gross. “Mr. Gray became angry about this and he struck the victim numerous times with his fists about the head, the torso. The victim actually fell on the ground and he was kicked numerous times.”</p><p>The victim had to go to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Arrest paperwork says the 58-year-old suffered cuts, bruises, and a cracked rib.</p><p>After that, investigators say Gray attacked another worker in city hall.</p> <div id='continue-text-417458585' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-417458585' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417458585' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417458585', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417458585'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>“There was a female victim sitting outside the office that he threw a chair at and struck the woman with the chair, and he also grabbed the woman’s leg and tried to toss her out of her chair,” Gross said.</p><p>Other employees heard the commotion. One of them called 911 while hiding under her desk while a group of women ran outside.</p><p>Meanwhile, investigators say Gray stormed out, jumped into a work pick-up truck, and took off.</p><p>“He got partially away down the street and he did a U-turn and came back to the front of city hall where four of these women were standing,” said Gross.</p><p>Tire marks show where Gray allegedly barreled towards the building, stopping short of plowing into the women.</p><p>The Pasco County man ended up being pulled over and arrested about a half-mile away. Deputies say he admitted he wanted to ram the truck through city hall and into the city manager’s office.</p><p>“He musta been pretty mad if he was trying to run it all the way through the building and everything,” Tyler Crawford said. “He must be in a pretty bad situation to do something that crazy.”</p><p>Gray faces seven charges including aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a vehicle. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/after-months-of-problems-florida-looking-for-new-sunpass-vendor" title="After months of problems, Florida looking for new SunPass vendor" data-articleId="417451105" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_0_7512171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_0_7512171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_0_7512171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_0_7512171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_0_7512171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Florida will look elsewhere for management of its SunPass toll system." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>After months of problems, Florida looking for new SunPass vendor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 10:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 11:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida will look elsewhere for management of its SunPass toll system.</p><p>The state's transportation secretary announced Wednesday said billing issues and server problems at airports are two of the main reasons for the change.</p><p>For months, many SunPass customers dealt with overbilling after backlogs and failed transactions.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/brandon-teen-charged-as-adult-in-fatal-shooting-of-14-year-old-girl" title="Brandon teen charged as adult in fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl" data-articleId="417430548" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FOX13_6_00_p_m__News_2_7511124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FOX13_6_00_p_m__News_2_7511124_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FOX13_6_00_p_m__News_2_7511124_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FOX13_6_00_p_m__News_2_7511124_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FOX13_6_00_p_m__News_2_7511124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Hillsborough State Attorney&rsquo;s Office has charged 16-year-old Dereck Polanco Rivera as an adult in the shooting death of a 14 year old so we he was back in court this morning" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Brandon teen charged as adult in fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teen accused of shooting into a car, killing one of its teenage passengers, is being tried as an adult, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office.</p><p>Dereck Polanco Rivera, 16, was in juvenile court as the charges against him were read Wednesday.</p><p>He accused of shooting into a car traveling on a roadway in Brandon. One of the bullets hit and killed 14-year-old Dinorah Rodriguez .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/drivers-ignore-closed-turn-lanes-sarasota" title="Officers ticketing drivers who ignore turn lane closure in downtown Sarasota" data-articleId="417421283" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Drivers_ignore__no_left_turn__sign_4_7511937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Drivers_ignore__no_left_turn__sign_4_7511937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Drivers_ignore__no_left_turn__sign_4_7511937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Drivers_ignore__no_left_turn__sign_4_7511937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Drivers_ignore__no_left_turn__sign_4_7511937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Certain drivers are causing a major headache on U.S 301 at Ringling and Main Street in Sarasota. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officers ticketing drivers who ignore turn lane closure in downtown Sarasota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Signs went up weeks ago, telling drivers there are no left turns off U.S. 301 onto Ringling Boulevard or Main Street in downtown Sarasota.</p><p>Drivers aren't getting the message, so officers are handing out tickets instead. Anyone that's caught turning left is breaking the law, but also endangering other drivers. </p><p>"If that light is green and they’re looking at the green light, [the 'no left turn' sign is] literally right next to that light," Sarasota PD Officer Jason Frank pointed out, theorizing drivers just aren't paying attention. "The first person sits there and waits and then they pull out in the middle of the intersection, which is against the law, as well. Then they make the left turn. Well everybody that has been waiting behind them is now stuck."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div Featured Videos
Dog escapes alligator's jaws thanks to owner's dad
Angry over being fired, Indian Rocks Beach employee accused of violent attacks
After months of problems, Florida looking for new SunPass vendor
Dog charges black bear in neighbor's backyard jaws thanks to owner's dad</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/angry-over-being-fired-indian-rocks-beach-employee-accused-of-violent-attacks"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Disgruntled_employee_accused_of_beating__2_7513455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Disgruntled_employee_accused_of_beating__2_20190711021214"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Angry over being fired, Indian Rocks Beach employee accused of violent attacks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/after-months-of-problems-florida-looking-for-new-sunpass-vendor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_2_7512173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_2_20190711031034"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After months of problems, Florida looking for new SunPass vendor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dog-charges-black-bear-in-neighbor-s-backyard"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Storyful-222915-Fearless_Pup_Launches_Itself_at_Black_Bear_in_New_Jersey_Backyard.00_00_17_10.Still001_1562813999245_7513855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Storyful-222915-Fearless_Pup_Launches_Itself_at_Black_Bear_in_New_Jersey_Backyard.00_00_17_10.Still001_1562813999245.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dog charges black bear in neighbor's backyard</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent
Angry over being fired, Indian Rocks Beach employee accused of violent attacks
After months of problems, Florida looking for new SunPass vendor
Dog charges black bear in neighbor's backyard
Pasco County deputy hits, kills pedestrian on U.S. 19
Hillsborough sheriff's looks to add body cameras amid deadly force investigation data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Disgruntled_employee_accused_of_beating__2_7513455_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Disgruntled_employee_accused_of_beating__2_7513455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Disgruntled_employee_accused_of_beating__2_7513455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Disgruntled_employee_accused_of_beating__2_7513455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Angry over being fired, Indian Rocks Beach employee accused of violent attacks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/after-months-of-problems-florida-looking-for-new-sunpass-vendor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_2_7512173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_2_7512173_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_2_7512173_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_2_7512173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_2_7512173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>After months of problems, Florida looking for new SunPass vendor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dog-charges-black-bear-in-neighbor-s-backyard" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Storyful-222915-Fearless_Pup_Launches_Itself_at_Black_Bear_in_New_Jersey_Backyard.00_00_17_10.Still001_1562813999245_7513855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Storyful-222915-Fearless_Pup_Launches_Itself_at_Black_Bear_in_New_Jersey_Backyard.00_00_17_10.Still001_1562813999245_7513855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Storyful-222915-Fearless_Pup_Launches_Itself_at_Black_Bear_in_New_Jersey_Backyard.00_00_17_10.Still001_1562813999245_7513855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Storyful-222915-Fearless_Pup_Launches_Itself_at_Black_Bear_in_New_Jersey_Backyard.00_00_17_10.Still001_1562813999245_7513855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Storyful-222915-Fearless_Pup_Launches_Itself_at_Black_Bear_in_New_Jersey_Backyard.00_00_17_10.Still001_1562813999245_7513855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dog charges black bear in neighbor's backyard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pasco-county-deputy-hits-kills-pedestrian" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pasco%20Bryan1.MOV.00_00_18_35.Still001_1562812135327.jpg_7511989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pasco%20Bryan1.MOV.00_00_18_35.Still001_1562812135327.jpg_7511989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pasco%20Bryan1.MOV.00_00_18_35.Still001_1562812135327.jpg_7511989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pasco%20Bryan1.MOV.00_00_18_35.Still001_1562812135327.jpg_7511989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pasco%20Bryan1.MOV.00_00_18_35.Still001_1562812135327.jpg_7511989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pasco County deputy hits, kills pedestrian on U.S. 19</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-sheriff-s-looks-to-add-body-cameras-amid-deadly-force-investigation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/HCSO_takes_bids_for_body_cameras_2_7511967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/HCSO_takes_bids_for_body_cameras_2_7511967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/HCSO_takes_bids_for_body_cameras_2_7511967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/HCSO_takes_bids_for_body_cameras_2_7511967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/HCSO_takes_bids_for_body_cameras_2_7511967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hillsborough sheriff's looks to add body cameras amid deadly force investigation</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 