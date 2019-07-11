< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> gunpoint until police arrived, he says"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/armed-pastor-holds-tampa-church-burglary-suspect-at-gunpoint-until-police-arrived-he-says">Armed pastor holds Tampa church burglary suspect at gunpoint until police arrived, he says</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/dog-escapes-alligator-s-jaws-thanks-to-owner-s-dad"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Owner_fights_off_gator_attacking_his_dog_1562816701380_7512198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dog escapes alligator's jaws thanks to owner's dad"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/dog-escapes-alligator-s-jaws-thanks-to-owner-s-dad">Dog escapes alligator's jaws thanks to owner's dad</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/angry-over-being-fired-indian-rocks-beach-employee-accused-of-violent-attacks"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Disgruntled_employee_accused_of_beating__2_7513455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Angry over being fired, Indian Rocks Beach employee accused of violent attacks"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/angry-over-being-fired-indian-rocks-beach-employee-accused-of-violent-attacks">Angry over being fired, Indian Rocks Beach employee accused of violent attacks</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/after-months-of-problems-florida-looking-for-new-sunpass-vendor"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_2_7512173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="After months of problems, Florida looking for new SunPass vendor"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/after-months-of-problems-florida-looking-for-new-sunpass-vendor">After months of problems, Florida looking for new SunPass vendor</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/armed-pastor-holds-tampa-church-burglary-suspect-at-gunpoint-until-police-arrived-he-says">Armed pastor holds Tampa church burglary suspect at gunpoint until police arrived, he says</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/dog-escapes-alligator-s-jaws-thanks-to-owner-s-dad">Dog escapes alligator's jaws thanks to owner's dad</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/angry-over-being-fired-indian-rocks-beach-employee-accused-of-violent-attacks">Angry over being fired, Indian Rocks Beach employee accused of violent attacks</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/after-months-of-problems-florida-looking-for-new-sunpass-vendor">After months of problems, Florida looking for new SunPass vendor</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/dog-charges-black-bear-in-neighbor-s-backyard">Dog charges black bear in neighbor's backyard</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/hillsborough-sheriff-s-looks-to-add-body-cameras-amid-deadly-force-investigation">Hillsborough sheriff's looks to add body cameras amid deadly force investigation</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/world-cup">World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var Armed pastor holds Tampa church burglary suspect at gunpoint until police arrived, he says</h1> 11 2019 05:56AM TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A burglary suspect picked the wrong church to break into. </p><p>The suspect is in custody after police said he broke into Seminole Heights Baptist Church, located at 801 East Hillsborough Avenue, early Thursday morning. Brant Adams, the lead pastor at the church, told FOX 13 that he personally held the suspect at gunpoint until police responded minutes later. </p><p>Shortly before 1a.m. Thursday, the burglar entered the church by smashing a window with a brick before rifling through several church offices. Church leaders believed the suspect was looking for cash.</p><p>The broken glass set off the alarm system. Pastor Adams, along with church deacon Jack Young, were immediately notified. Adams said he lives near the church.</p><p>Adams, armed with a gun, said he found the suspect inside the church. "He's looking down at his hand, and I didn't know what he had in his hand, so I pulled the gun through the window. I sort of stood behind the door but where he could see me. I took the gun, pointed at him, and told him to get down. I yelled at him and said ‘Hey, get down!' He put his hands up, went to the ground."</p><p>Adams said he did not directly engage with the suspect and never went any closer than 10 feet from him. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody. Police said he was not armed.</p><p>No one was hurt in the attempted burglary, although the pastor said the suspect left a trail of blood through the church after cutting himself on the glass. </p><p>Pastor Adams said he had hoped he would never find himself in the position he was in Thursday morning, but now that he has, he said he's glad that he came prepared. The pastor went on to say that if someone is struggling and in need of help, stealing is never the answer.</p><p>"The simple message is if you need help, ask for it. You don't need to steal," he said. "There's some many things that we try to do to help people. If he would've just come to the back door and knocked and ask for something, said, 'I need some food.' More Local News Stories

After months of problems, Florida looking for new SunPass vendor

By Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 10 2019 10:52PM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 11:12PM EDT

Florida will look elsewhere for management of its SunPass toll system.

The state's transportation secretary announced Wednesday said billing issues and server problems at airports are two of the main reasons for the change.

For months, many SunPass customers dealt with overbilling after backlogs and failed transactions. data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_0_7512171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_0_7512171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_0_7512171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_0_7512171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_0_7512171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Florida will look elsewhere for management of its SunPass toll system." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>After months of problems, Florida looking for new SunPass vendor</h4> </div> Brandon teen charged as adult in fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl

By Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 10 2019 09:33PM EDT

A teen accused of shooting into a car, killing one of its teenage passengers, is being tried as an adult, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office.

Dereck Polanco Rivera, 16, was in juvenile court as the charges against him were read Wednesday.

He accused of shooting into a car traveling on a roadway in Brandon. data-articleId="417430548" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FOX13_6_00_p_m__News_2_7511124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FOX13_6_00_p_m__News_2_7511124_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FOX13_6_00_p_m__News_2_7511124_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FOX13_6_00_p_m__News_2_7511124_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FOX13_6_00_p_m__News_2_7511124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Hillsborough State Attorney&rsquo;s Office has charged 16-year-old Dereck Polanco Rivera as an adult in the shooting death of a 14 year old so we he was back in court this morning" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Brandon teen charged as adult in fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teen accused of shooting into a car, killing one of its teenage passengers, is being tried as an adult, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office.</p><p>Dereck Polanco Rivera, 16, was in juvenile court as the charges against him were read Wednesday.</p><p>He accused of shooting into a car traveling on a roadway in Brandon. Officers ticketing drivers who ignore turn lane closure in downtown Sarasota

By Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 10 2019 08:31PM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 09:23PM EDT

Signs went up weeks ago, telling drivers there are no left turns off U.S. 301 onto Ringling Boulevard or Main Street in downtown Sarasota.

Drivers aren't getting the message, so officers are handing out tickets instead. Anyone that's caught turning left is breaking the law, but also endangering other drivers. </p><p>"If that light is green and they’re looking at the green light, [the 'no left turn' sign is] literally right next to that light," Sarasota PD Officer Jason Frank pointed out, theorizing drivers just aren't paying attention. "The first person sits there and waits and then they pull out in the middle of the intersection, which is against the law, as well. Then they make the left turn. Well everybody that has been waiting behind them is now stuck."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dog-escapes-alligator-s-jaws-thanks-to-owner-s-dad" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Owner_fights_off_gator_attacking_his_dog_1562816701380_7512198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Owner_fights_off_gator_attacking_his_dog_1562816701380_7512198_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Owner_fights_off_gator_attacking_his_dog_1562816701380_7512198_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Owner_fights_off_gator_attacking_his_dog_1562816701380_7512198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Owner_fights_off_gator_attacking_his_dog_1562816701380_7512198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dog escapes alligator's jaws thanks to owner's dad</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/angry-over-being-fired-indian-rocks-beach-employee-accused-of-violent-attacks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Disgruntled_employee_accused_of_beating__2_7513455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Disgruntled_employee_accused_of_beating__2_7513455_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Disgruntled_employee_accused_of_beating__2_7513455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Disgruntled_employee_accused_of_beating__2_7513455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Disgruntled_employee_accused_of_beating__2_7513455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Angry over being fired, Indian Rocks Beach employee accused of violent attacks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/after-months-of-problems-florida-looking-for-new-sunpass-vendor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_2_7512173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_2_7512173_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_2_7512173_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_2_7512173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Florida_breaking_up_with_SunPass_vendor_2_7512173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>After months of problems, Florida looking for new SunPass vendor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dog-charges-black-bear-in-neighbor-s-backyard" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Storyful-222915-Fearless_Pup_Launches_Itself_at_Black_Bear_in_New_Jersey_Backyard.00_00_17_10.Still001_1562813999245_7513855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Storyful-222915-Fearless_Pup_Launches_Itself_at_Black_Bear_in_New_Jersey_Backyard.00_00_17_10.Still001_1562813999245_7513855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Storyful-222915-Fearless_Pup_Launches_Itself_at_Black_Bear_in_New_Jersey_Backyard.00_00_17_10.Still001_1562813999245_7513855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Storyful-222915-Fearless_Pup_Launches_Itself_at_Black_Bear_in_New_Jersey_Backyard.00_00_17_10.Still001_1562813999245_7513855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Storyful-222915-Fearless_Pup_Launches_Itself_at_Black_Bear_in_New_Jersey_Backyard.00_00_17_10.Still001_1562813999245_7513855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dog charges black bear in neighbor's backyard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pasco-county-deputy-hits-kills-pedestrian" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pasco%20Bryan1.MOV.00_00_18_35.Still001_1562812135327.jpg_7511989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pasco%20Bryan1.MOV.00_00_18_35.Still001_1562812135327.jpg_7511989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pasco%20Bryan1.MOV.00_00_18_35.Still001_1562812135327.jpg_7511989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pasco%20Bryan1.MOV.00_00_18_35.Still001_1562812135327.jpg_7511989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Pasco%20Bryan1.MOV.00_00_18_35.Still001_1562812135327.jpg_7511989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pasco County deputy hits, kills pedestrian on U.S. 19</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> 