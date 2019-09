Related Headlines Man found dead inside smoke shop

- The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested in the killing of Mohammed Hamed inside the Green Galaxy Smoke Vape Shop Tuesday.

Deputies said they arrested 20-year-old Amado Zeppi for Hamed's murder.

The sheriff's office said evidence shows Zeppi fatally shot Hamed during a robbery at the smoke shop. Investigators said they also located two weapons used in the robbery and murder, plus other evidence.

Detectives were still looking for two suspects involved in this case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

