Autopsy: Highlands man killed in dog attack

By Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News

Posted Jul 05 2019 03:33PM EDT

Updated Jul 05 2019 03:46PM EDT src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416478930-2915820" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News

Posted Jul 05 2019 03:33PM EDT

Updated Jul 05 2019 03:46PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-416478930").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-416478930").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416478930" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines416478930' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/dogs-may-be-to-blame-for-death-of-lake-placid-man"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Dogs may be to blame for death of Lake Placid man</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKE PLACID, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Investigators in Highlands County have confirmed that a Lake Placid man, found dead on Thursday, was bitten by dogs more than 100 times in a deadly attack.</p><p>It was just before noon Melvin Olds Jr. was <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/dogs-may-be-to-blame-for-death-of-lake-placid-man">found dead in a wooded area</a> off Cochran Drive in the Highway Park neighborhood south of Lake Placid. On-scene investigators initially believed an animal attack was the 45-year-old’s cause of death; Friday, an autopsy confirmed that conclusion.</p><p>Deputies say six dogs have been captured in the area and their bite size matches with the wounds on Olds’ body, but that alone is not enough to say that they were the animals involved. DNA from those dogs will be compared to DNA collected from the wounds to see if a positive connection can be made. </p><p>“While we may have the dogs that were responsible for this horrible tragedy, we won’t know for sure for a while,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “I want to encourage residents of Highway Park and the surrounding area to be on the lookout for any loose dogs, especially those that seem aggressive. We don’t want anyone else to be injured.”</p><p>Anyone who sees loose dogs in the area should not approach them, deputies said. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/deputy%20involved%20shooting%20ruskin%20rk.mpg.03_16_59_19.Still002_1562316253073.jpg_7477676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/deputy%20involved%20shooting%20ruskin%20rk.mpg.03_16_59_19.Still002_1562316253073.jpg_7477676_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/deputy%20involved%20shooting%20ruskin%20rk.mpg.03_16_59_19.Still002_1562316253073.jpg_7477676_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/deputy%20involved%20shooting%20ruskin%20rk.mpg.03_16_59_19.Still002_1562316253073.jpg_7477676_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/deputy%20involved%20shooting%20ruskin%20rk.mpg.03_16_59_19.Still002_1562316253073.jpg_7477676_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Knife-wielding suspect fatally shot by Hillsborough County deputies, officials say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 04:43AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 06:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Ruskin man was shot multiple times after allegedly threatening deputies with a knife, officials said, and died hours later. </p><p>Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Hillsborough County deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at one of the homes in the 300 block of Shell Manor Drive. When they arrived, they saw a 37-year-old male, and he had a knife, explained Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski with the sheriff's office.</p><p>"The deputies exited their vehicles and the subject came at them with an aggressive manner with the knife," she said, "and the deputies, in fear of their lives, fired their firearms."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/celebratory-gunfire-grazes-baby-damages-home-in-st-pete" title="Celebratory gunfire grazes baby, damages home in St. Pete" data-articleId="416443639" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Celebratory gunfire grazes baby, damages home in St. Pete</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 12:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 12:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 2-month-old baby was grazed by a falling bullet in St. Petersburg Fourth of July evening.</p><p>Police say they responded to two reports of celebratory gunfire on the Fourth of July, the first one around 9:45 p.m. on Kingfish Dr. SE. In that case, police say a mother was holding her baby boy while sitting under a gazebo in the yard when the baby was grazed by a falling bullet.</p><p>Luckily, police say his wounds were minor and superficial, and he was treated and released from the hospital. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/mom-s-efforts-help-bring-kidnapped-son-home-from-lebanon-it-was-a-nightmare-" title="Mom's efforts help bring kidnapped son home from Lebanon: "It was a nightmare"" data-articleId="416326773" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/International_kidnapping_saga_ends_with__0_7477114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/International_kidnapping_saga_ends_with__0_7477114_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/International_kidnapping_saga_ends_with__0_7477114_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/International_kidnapping_saga_ends_with__0_7477114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/04/International_kidnapping_saga_ends_with__0_7477114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Her son was recently returned to her, and the father, is now facing international kidnapping charges. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/toddler-drowns-in-family-s-pool-in-clearwater" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Toddler drowns in family's pool in Clearwater</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/video-of-tourists-digging-up-turtle-nest-goes-viral" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/wsvn_seaturtle_070519_1562357179833_7479065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/wsvn_seaturtle_070519_1562357179833_7479065_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/wsvn_seaturtle_070519_1562357179833_7479065_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/wsvn_seaturtle_070519_1562357179833_7479065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/wsvn_seaturtle_070519_1562357179833_7479065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Video of tourists digging up turtle nest goes viral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/coco-gauff-makes-comeback-win-at-wimbledon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160258077_1562355560267_7479163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160258077_1562355560267_7479163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160258077_1562355560267_7479163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160258077_1562355560267_7479163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/GettyImages-1160258077_1562355560267_7479163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shaun&#x20;Botterill&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>15-year-old Coco Gauff makes comeback win, proceeds to fourth round at Wimbledon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/autopsy-highlands-man-killed-in-dog-attack" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Autopsy: Highlands man killed in dog attack</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/girl-who-licked-blue-bell-ice-cream-and-put-it-back-on-shelf-inspires-copycats-on-social-media" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/girl%20ice%20cream%20GETTY_1562348832760.jpg_7478832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/girl%20ice%20cream%20GETTY_1562348832760.jpg_7478832_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/girl%20ice%20cream%20GETTY_1562348832760.jpg_7478832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/girl%20ice%20cream%20GETTY_1562348832760.jpg_7478832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/girl%20ice%20cream%20GETTY_1562348832760.jpg_7478832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;female&#x20;matching&#x20;the&#x20;description&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;suspect&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;viral&#x20;video&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;on&#x20;surveillance&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Walmart&#x20;store&#x20;in&#x20;Lufkin&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;image&#x20;showing&#x20;tubs&#x20;of&#x20;ice&#x20;cream&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Lufkin&#x20;Police&#x20;Dept&#x2e;&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;David&#x20;Paul&#x20;Morris&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl who licked Blue Bell ice cream and put it back on shelf inspires copycats on social media</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" 