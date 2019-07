Related Headlines Dogs may be to blame for death of Lake Placid man

- Investigators in Highlands County have confirmed that a Lake Placid man, found dead on Thursday, was bitten by dogs more than 100 times in a deadly attack.

It was just before noon Melvin Olds Jr. was found dead in a wooded area off Cochran Drive in the Highway Park neighborhood south of Lake Placid. On-scene investigators initially believed an animal attack was the 45-year-old’s cause of death; Friday, an autopsy confirmed that conclusion.

Deputies say six dogs have been captured in the area and their bite size matches with the wounds on Olds’ body, but that alone is not enough to say that they were the animals involved. DNA from those dogs will be compared to DNA collected from the wounds to see if a positive connection can be made.

“While we may have the dogs that were responsible for this horrible tragedy, we won’t know for sure for a while,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “I want to encourage residents of Highway Park and the surrounding area to be on the lookout for any loose dogs, especially those that seem aggressive. We don’t want anyone else to be injured.”

Anyone who sees loose dogs in the area should not approach them, deputies said. Instead, you are asked to contact the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200.

