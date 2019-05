- Police say a man shot and killed his pregnant wife at their home in Coquina Key Friday morning.

The unborn baby, however, was delivered at Bayfront Health Hospital and is now in critical condition at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

According to an arrest affidavit, Kamion "Shawn" Kemarley Spencer shot his wife, Joi, in the chest but did not intend to kill her.

Police were called to their home on Trout Drive SE just before 11 a.m. Officers said Kamion made the call to 911 and stayed to wait for emergency crews.

The arrest affidavit notes Kamion has family ties in Jamaica, the Bahamas, and the United Kingdom, and calls him a flight risk. The document says he was born in Jamaica and is a U.S. citizen.

Continue reading below