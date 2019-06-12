< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> Beetle can help fight invasive air potato vine Image Gallery AIR POTATO VINE 11
AIR POTATO BEETLE TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - Scientists are using nature to fight back against nature.</p><p>Across the Bay Area, insects are being released to feed on invasive plants. Homeowners can now get their hands on a beetle with an appetite for one particular vine.</p><p>The air potato vine is one of the state's most problematic invasive plants. It can overwhelm backyards, aggressively covering landscaping and taking over native plants.</p><p>Air potato vines are found in nearly every county across the state.</p><p>"Because it has such large leaves it does shade out anything underneath it, so you're gonna end up with a lot of difficulty for the plants that were desirable," explained Alyssa Vinson, Manatee County UF/IFAS Extension Residential Horticulture Agent.</p> <div id='continue-text-412381182' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-412381182' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412381182' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412381182', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412381182'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>It's called the air potato because of the potato-like bulbils it grows. But these spuds are anything but delicious. They're actually part of the reason the plant is so difficult to control and get rid of.</p><p>"Since it's a perennial plant it actually will die back in the wintertime, and those bulbils will stay underground, and it will re-sprout in the spring with new, vigorous growth," said Vinson. “The bulbils stay underground and it’s hard to find all of them and throw them away.”</p><p>The invasive weed can grow up to 8-inches a day. </p><p>Since the air potato vine isn't from our neck of the woods, our ecosystem lacks its natural predators. However, for the last four years, property owners have had help from a small beetle in their fight against the exotic vine.</p><p>"It doesn't eat anything except air potato," Vinson said.</p><p>The potato leaf beetle is a biological control, munching on the plant and reducing the vine's ability to overtake your yard. More Local News Stories Teen dies after collapsing during conditioning drills at Tampa high school
By Haley Hinds, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 12 2019 12:56PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 08:55PM EDT
One moment, he was working out on the football field. The next moment, he was on the ground.

Tampa police are trying to figure out what caused a high school football player to collapse and die Tuesday at Middleton High School.

Friends and family of 14-year-old Hezekiah Walters are devastated over his sudden death. They say he was kind, completely devoted to his studies, and had a heart for community service. Parents fight for custody, holistic treatments for son with cancer
By Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 12 2019 08:34PM EDT
The parents of a little boy at the center of a battle over his cancer treatment are fighting charges against them in court.

The parents of Noah McAdams, Taylor Bland and Joshua McAdams say their son's health is improving, but the time away from his parents is taking a toll.

"It's very hard for him to warm up to us and once he does he's going into procedures and then it's over and then we have to go," said McAdams. Clearwater Chick-fil-A owner, former church youth leader accused of molesting teen girl
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 12 2019 08:19PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 09:55PM EDT
The owner of Chick-fil-A in Westfield Countryside Mall in Clearwater, Florida has been charged with molesting a teen girl, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives arrested and charged Heather Matuszek, 32, of Dunedin, with two felony counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. They say Matuszek has admitted to two occasions of the alleged abuse, which the victim said happened in 2014 when Matuszek was a youth leader at Clearwater Community Church. Featured Videos
Parents fight for custody, holistic treatments for son with cancer
Drama during routine check proves importance of Coast Guard's pre-hurricane maintenance
Mother wants Lakeland police held responsible for crash that killed her daughter
Mom arrested after entering elementary school and confronting son's alleged bullies (Photo by Greenvile Co. Jamie Rathburn says she was fed up by the way her son was treated when she entered an elementary school without permission to confront her child's bullies. (Photo by Greenvile Co. Detention Center) id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/parents-fight-for-custody-holistic-treatments-for-son-with-cancer" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fight_over_boy_s_custody__treatment_cont_2_7390331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fight_over_boy_s_custody__treatment_cont_2_7390331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fight_over_boy_s_custody__treatment_cont_2_7390331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fight_over_boy_s_custody__treatment_cont_2_7390331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Fight_over_boy_s_custody__treatment_cont_2_7390331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Parents fight for custody, holistic treatments for son with cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/former-youth-leader-at-clearwater-church-accused-of-molesting-teen-girl" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Heather%20Matuszek_1560385244241.jpg_7390941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Heather%20Matuszek_1560385244241.jpg_7390941_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Heather%20Matuszek_1560385244241.jpg_7390941_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Heather%20Matuszek_1560385244241.jpg_7390941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Heather%20Matuszek_1560385244241.jpg_7390941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Clearwater Chick-fil-A owner, former church youth leader accused of molesting teen girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/coast-guard-pre-hurricane-maintenance" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Platform_gives_way_during_Coast_Guard_ma_4_7390347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Platform_gives_way_during_Coast_Guard_ma_4_7390347_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Platform_gives_way_during_Coast_Guard_ma_4_7390347_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Platform_gives_way_during_Coast_Guard_ma_4_7390347_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Platform_gives_way_during_Coast_Guard_ma_4_7390347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drama during routine check proves importance of Coast Guard's pre-hurricane maintenance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mother-wants-lakeland-police-held-responsible-for-crash-that-killed-her-daughter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Investigators__Was_officer_in_pursuit_be_1_7390533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Investigators__Was_officer_in_pursuit_be_1_7390533_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Investigators__Was_officer_in_pursuit_be_1_7390533_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Investigators__Was_officer_in_pursuit_be_1_7390533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Investigators__Was_officer_in_pursuit_be_1_7390533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother wants Lakeland police held responsible for crash that killed her daughter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-arrested-after-entering-elementary-school-and-confronting-sons-alleged-bullies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Jamie%20Rathburn_1560377371579.png_7390210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Jamie%20Rathburn_1560377371579.png_7390210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Jamie%20Rathburn_1560377371579.png_7390210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Jamie%20Rathburn_1560377371579.png_7390210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/Jamie%20Rathburn_1560377371579.png_7390210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jamie&#x20;Rathburn&#x20;says&#x20;she&#x20;was&#x20;fed&#x20;up&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;way&#x20;her&#x20;son&#x20;was&#x20;treated&#x20;when&#x20;she&#x20;entered&#x20;an&#x20;elementary&#x20;school&#x20;without&#x20;permission&#x20;to&#x20;confront&#x20;her&#x20;child&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;bullies&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Greenvile&#x20;Co&#x2e;&#x20;Detention&#x20;Center&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mom arrested after entering elementary school and confronting son's alleged bullies</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 