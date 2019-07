- Pinellas County deputies are said they found a body floating in a pond in St. Petersburg, near Terrace Park of Five Towns condominiums, Sunday morning at about 8:30 a.m.

According to deputies, the body found is said to be that of 69-year-old Robert Mulvey of St. Petersburg, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the death is not considered suspicious and the cause of the death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's autopsy.

