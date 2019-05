- Authorities recovered a body from a retention pond in Seminole on Sunday afternoon.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the pond behind Winn Dixie, located at 8740 Park Blvd, around 3:45 p.m.

Investigators found what appeared to be the body of an adult male lying face-down in the sawgrass that lines the pond.

"It is unknown how long the body has been there due to it being exposed to the outside elements," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Continue reading below