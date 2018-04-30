Man in custody after body found in St. Pete shed

By: FOX 13 News staff

Apr 30 2018

Video Posted: Apr 30 2018 06:20PM EDT

Updated: Apr 30 2018 06:27PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - Police in St. Pete say they’ve taken a man into custody after a "possible kidnapping," but details around the case were still very uncertain.

According to police, citizens came to the police station to report that a man had stored a body inside a house.  They responded to the home on 16th Avenue South and took Angelo Dante Beckford into custody as he allegedly tried to flee.

The body of a woman was later found in a shed.

The department’s SWAT team is still at the home, investigating.

Beckford, 40, is currently charged with possession of cocaine but police say more charges may be coming. 

Stay with FOX 13 for any updates.

