The city provided this map showing the location of the four 'Boom by the Bay' fireworks displays.

- Independence Day will be louder than ever in Tampa, thanks to an expanded fireworks show that was announced Monday.

The city says “Boom by the Bay” will include four different July 4th fireworks displays along two and a half miles of the Hillsborough River downtown:

- Waterworks Park & Armature Works

- Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park

- Tampa Convention Center

- Sparkman Wharf

"As your new mayor, I want to kick off my time in office with a big bang," Mayor Jane Castor quipped in a video release announcing the shows.

Historically, the main Tampa fireworks show has been in the Channelside district, which is now Sparkman Wharf.

The city says the “new tradition” will still be family-friendly and include live entertainment as well.

