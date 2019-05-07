< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story405192556" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405192556" data-article-version="1.0">Bringing dogs to work can help any employee through a rough day</h1> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/bringing-dogs-to-work-can-help-any-employee-through-a-rough-day">Jen Epstein, FOX 13 Nerws </a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 10:34AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-405192556"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 05:36AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 05:38AM EDT</span></p> b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Jen\x20Epstein\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20Nerws\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405192556" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DUNEDIN, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - When Tara Murphy goes to work at the Achieva Credit Union headquarters in Dunedin, so does her dog Frankie.</p><p>"He loves going through here," she told FOX 13. "If we walk through the building he knows how to navigate every single aisle and every single cubicle, you will definitely know who is friends are. He absolutely knows where every cookie is."</p><p>Achieva employees are allowed to bring their dogs as a work perk.</p><p>"It's more about our culture and the environment that we create to have a good time while you're at work," said Murphy, who is also the chief information officer for the company. </p><p>Since the dogs have come on board, they've helped workers here get through any rough days.</p> <div id='continue-text-405192556' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-405192556' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-405192556' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-405192556', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '405192556'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"A game changer when you're at work and having a tough day and a little puppy comes in, or a dog comes in, and it just changes the whole mood," said Judie Norwood, vice president of consumer lending at Achieva. </p><p>There's even a dog park on site.</p><p>"Even if you don't have a dog to bring in you get to play with a dog here, or see them running around happily outside at the dog park," Murphy said. </p><p>And dogs aren't the only creatures roaming. They've had birds, bearded dragons and cats. The company CEO even does beekeeping on-site and harvests the honey. </p><p>The animals only have to play by one rule: they need to be well-behaved. </p><p>While they may not work like dogs, their presence is a treat for their favorite humans.</p><p>"Employees love it," Murph explained. "You're going to see them smile. By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 03:29PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 03:37PM EDT</span></p>
<p>Someone is shooting ducks with darts in Pinellas Park, according to police. </p><p>The Pinellas Park Police Department said a few ducks have been shot with "crossbow-style darts" near 66th Street and 121st Avenue.</p><p>Police released photos of an injured Muscovy duck, showing a roughly 6-inch-long arrow piercing its chest area.</p> By <span class="author">Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News </span>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 08:27PM EDT</span></p>
<p>The Manatee County Commission is sending the decision on a Confederate monument to the voters.</p><p>Amid a string of emotional protests in 2017, they removed the 22-foot, put in place in 1924 by the Daughters of Confederate Veterans, from in front of the courthouse to an undisclosed location. But during its removal, it broke in half.</p><p>Since then, the statue's fate has remained uncertain, but the commission says a ballot referendum will decide the issue, once and for all.</p> Five years later, he was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer. 