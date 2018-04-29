Brush fire in Sebring prompts evacuations

Posted: Apr 29 2018 02:00PM EDT

Updated: Apr 29 2018 03:35PM EDT

SEBRING (FOX 13) - A small area in Hernando County is being asked to evacuate due to a large brush fire, according to deputies. 

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says six fire stations are battling the blaze in the area of Heron and Barn Owl Street in Sebring. They are asking any residents within the perimeter of Puffin Street, Scrub Jay Avenue, Barn Owl Street and Oriole Avenue to please leave the area. 

No damages have been reported. 

Stay with FOX 13 as we follow this developing story. 
 

