Bugs, odor lead police to body inside van

- A van giving off a bad smell and attracting bugs in a Walmart parking lot had a body inside, police in Tarpon Springs say.

Thursday afternoon, a store employee called police about the white Ford E-150 van sitting in the lot off U.S. 19 and Tarpon Avenue. The caller indicated that the van “had insect activity on the interior of the van's windows and there was a strong odor emitting from the vehicle,” police said.

Officers opened the van and found a dead body inside. They are now trying to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

