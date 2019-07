- A fight at a fast food restaurant in Pinellas County landed a customer in jail after she allegedly tossed a cup of scalding hot coffee at an employee.

The Burger King employee said she has second-degree burns on her face, arms, and hands after the incident.

Arrest paperwork says an issue at the drive through is what prompted Anastasia Lantier to get out of the car and walk inside a Burger King in Seminole around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the 18-year-old started fighting with a worker and then picked up a cup of coffee sitting on the counter, tossing the beverage all over the woman.

According to arrest records, the coffee was 250 degrees and caused second-degree burns to her face, arms, and hands.

But deputies say it didn't end there. They say the pair started physically fighting. They both had scratches and Lantier was allegedly bitten.

Lantier was charged with aggravated battery.