Busch Gardens parkgoer struck by celebratory gunfire, police say

- A man visiting Busch Gardens Tampa Bay was injured by celebratory gunfire on Wednesday.

According to Tampa police, 36-year-old Scott Deel of Florahome, Florida was walking inside the theme park with his wife when he felt pain in his shoulder around 10 p.m. His wife then noticed he was bleeding.

Investigators said the source of the pain was a bullet, most likely a result of celebratory gunfire from outside the park, but they are unsure where. It occurred around the same time fireworks were set off at Busch Gardens.

The park's security responded, and gave him first aid. Tampa firefighters transported him to Tampa General Hospital afterwards with non-life threatening injuries.

Busch Gardens released a statement saying they were working with Tampa police during the investigation.

"The guest was transported to Tampa General Hospital and is in stable condition. We are working closely with the Tampa Police Department on this incident as the safety of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s guests, team members and animals in our care is always our top priority."

Ballistic experts say a bullet can travel anywhere between two to five miles after it is shot into the sky. Ever year -- at least twice a year -- law enforcement reminds people of how dangerous and illegal celebratory gunfire is.

In 2015, a 20-year-old woman who was visiting Busch Gardens on New Year’s Eve was hit the leg by a bullet suspected to be from celebratory gunfire, officials said at the time.

Two other celebratory gunfire incidents occurred in Tampa last night, police said. A 61-year-old woman who lives in Knollwood Manor Apartments near Sligh Avenue and 30th Street North reported a hole in her ceiling. She said there was also a projectile on her bedroom floor. There were no injuries and police said they don't believe she was a target of a crime. The incident was reported around 11 p.m.

In the 9000 block of North 27th Street, a 39-year-old victim noticed a hole in the windshield of her parked car around 7:45 p.m. A bullet was located on the driver's-side floorboard. There were no injuries, police said.