- For four nights, the skies will light up with fireworks above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Instead of one night to celebrate the Fourth of July, the Tampa theme park plans on hosting four nights of fireworks from July 4 through 7 for those who can't attend on the actual holiday. Busch Gardens' annual "Summer Nights" will still be happening and parkgoers can continue riding rides and eating food until 9:30 p.m.

From July 1 to 3 -- or until they run out of it -- you can receive a free bald eagle pin at the Painted Camel Bazaar. There are also $2 hot dogs you can purchase on July 2.

For more information, head over to the Busch Gardens' website.

