<!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415211284-415211822"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/busch%20gardens%20fireworks_1561716993672.JPG_7453188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/busch%20gardens%20fireworks_1561716993672.JPG_7453188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/busch%20gardens%20fireworks_1561716993672.JPG_7453188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/busch%20gardens%20fireworks_1561716993672.JPG_7453188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/busch%20gardens%20fireworks_1561716993672.JPG_7453188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415211284-415211822" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/busch%20gardens%20fireworks_1561716993672.JPG_7453188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/busch%20gardens%20fireworks_1561716993672.JPG_7453188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/busch%20gardens%20fireworks_1561716993672.JPG_7453188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/busch%20gardens%20fireworks_1561716993672.JPG_7453188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/busch%20gardens%20fireworks_1561716993672.JPG_7453188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 28 2019 06:04AM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 06:22AM EDT class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - For four nights, the skies will light up with fireworks above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.</p><p>Instead of one night to celebrate the Fourth of July, the Tampa theme park plans on hosting four nights of fireworks from July 4 through 7 for those who can't attend on the actual holiday. Busch Gardens' annual "Summer Nights" will still be happening and parkgoers can continue riding rides and eating food until 9:30 p.m.</p><p>From July 1 to 3 -- or until they run out of it -- you can receive a free bald eagle pin at the Painted Camel Bazaar. <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0">
<!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
North Port shooting leaves one person critically injured
North Port police said they are investigating a shooting that left one victim with critical injuries late Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of the Walmart, located at 17000 Tamiami Trail. Shortly after, officers said they found a gunshot victim at a Goodwill shopping center at 14879 Tamiami Trail, about a half mile away from the Walmart. 

The male victim was airlifted to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Investigators said there is no threat to the public.
</li>
<li>
Conservationists warn Fourth of July beachgoers not to disturb sea turtle nests
As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, biologists with Mote Marine Labaratory and Aquarium in Sarasota are urging coastal residents and visitors not to go near sea turtles, their young, or their nests.

The warning comes during the middle of the species' nesting season, which runs from roughly May 1 through the end of October. It also follows the June 25 discovery of a dead sea turtle with a spear shaft through its head in Biscayne National Park near Miami. 

Sarasota County boasts the highest density of loggerhead nests on the Gulf Coast of Florida, but the species is endangered, which makes tracking the turtles' yearly nesting numbers essential.
</li>
<li>
Centro Ybor's movie theater closing next month
Centro Ybor's AMC Classic Centro Ybor 10 movie theater is closing after 19 years as a staple of the entertainment district.

Details about plans for the space are still unclear, but officials say it will include office and retail space.

Tampa city officials tell FOX 13 News' Catherine Hawley the movie theater will permanently shut down next month.
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Port shooting leaves one person critically injured</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 05:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 05:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>North Port police said they are investigating a shooting that left one victim with critical injuries late Thursday night.</p><p>Around 10:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of the Walmart, located at 17000 Tamiami Trail. Shortly after, officers said they found a gunshot victim at a Goodwill shopping center at 14879 Tamiami Trail, about a half mile away from the Walmart. </p><p>The male victim was airlifted to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Investigators said there is no threat to the public.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/conservationists-warn-fourth-of-july-beachgoers-not-to-disturb-sea-turtle-nests" title="Conservationists warn Fourth of July beachgoers not to disturb sea turtle nests" data-articleId="415210018" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/25/Green_sea_turtle_hatchlings_eager_to_hea_0_5845260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/25/Green_sea_turtle_hatchlings_eager_to_hea_0_5845260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/25/Green_sea_turtle_hatchlings_eager_to_hea_0_5845260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/25/Green_sea_turtle_hatchlings_eager_to_hea_0_5845260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/25/Green_sea_turtle_hatchlings_eager_to_hea_0_5845260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Conservationists warn Fourth of July beachgoers not to disturb sea turtle nests</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew McClellan, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 05:33AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 05:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, biologists with Mote Marine Labaratory and Aquarium in Sarasota are urging coastal residents and visitors not to go near sea turtles, their young, or their nests.</p><p>The warning comes during the middle of the species' nesting season, which runs from roughly May 1 through the end of October. It also follows the June 25 discovery of a dead sea turtle with a spear shaft through its head in Biscayne National Park near Miami. </p><p>Sarasota County boasts the highest density of loggerhead nests on the Gulf Coast of Florida, but the species is endangered, which makes tracking the turtles' yearly nesting numbers essential. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/centro-ybor-s-movie-theater-closing-next-month" title="Centro Ybor's movie theater closing next month" data-articleId="415172131" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Ybor_s_movie_theater_closing_next_month_0_7452907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Ybor_s_movie_theater_closing_next_month_0_7452907_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Ybor_s_movie_theater_closing_next_month_0_7452907_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Ybor_s_movie_theater_closing_next_month_0_7452907_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Ybor_s_movie_theater_closing_next_month_0_7452907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Centro Ybor’s AMC Classic Centro Ybor 10 movie theater is closing after 19 years as a staple of the entertainment district." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Centro Ybor's movie theater closing next month</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 10:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 11:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Centro Ybor’s AMC Classic Centro Ybor 10 movie theater is closing after 19 years as a staple of the entertainment district.</p><p>Details about plans for the space are still unclear, but officials say it will include office and retail space.</p><p>Tampa city officials tell FOX 13 News’ Catherine Hawley the movie theater will permanently shut down next month.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/centro-ybor-s-movie-theater-closing-next-month"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Ybor%20City%20_OP_Daytime_CP_%20Pitchreel_WTVTd8e1_186.mp4.00_03_35_46.Still001_1561687304726.jpg_7452625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Ybor City (Daytime) Pitchreel_WTVTd8e1_186.mp4.00_03_35_46.Still001_1561687304726.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Centro Ybor's movie theater closing next month</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/off-duty-manatee-co-deputy-stops-man-from-jumping-off-skyway-bridge"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/drone13%20skyway%20bridge%2003012018%20pitchreel_WTVTd8b5_186.mp4.00_08_42_12.Still001_1561685086359.jpg_7452392_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="drone13 skyway bridge 03012018 pitchreel_WTVTd8b5_186.mp4.00_08_42_12.Still001_1561685086359.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Off-duty Manatee Co. deputy stops man from jumping off Skyway Bridge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/watch-snake-flung-by-windshield-wipers-from-moving-vehicle"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/snake%20removed%20by%20windshield%20wipers_1561682181590.jpg_7452515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Twitter user @KingCaedo" title="snake removed by windshield wipers_1561682181590.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Watch: Snake flung by windshield wipers from moving vehicle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/lightning/lightning-s-alnefelt-feels-lucky-to-have-landed-in-tampa"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Alnefelt_feels_lucky_to_have_landed_in_T_1_7451968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" <!-- end: STORY LIST --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/north%20port%20police%20scene_1561715229300.jpg_7453180_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/north%20port%20police%20scene_1561715229300.jpg_7453180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/north%20port%20police%20scene_1561715229300.jpg_7453180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/north%20port%20police%20scene_1561715229300.jpg_7453180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>North Port shooting leaves one person critically injured</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/conservationists-warn-fourth-of-july-beachgoers-not-to-disturb-sea-turtle-nests" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/25/Green_sea_turtle_hatchlings_eager_to_hea_0_5845260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/25/Green_sea_turtle_hatchlings_eager_to_hea_0_5845260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/25/Green_sea_turtle_hatchlings_eager_to_hea_0_5845260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/25/Green_sea_turtle_hatchlings_eager_to_hea_0_5845260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/25/Green_sea_turtle_hatchlings_eager_to_hea_0_5845260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Conservationists warn Fourth of July beachgoers not to disturb sea turtle nests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/centro-ybor-s-movie-theater-closing-next-month" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Ybor%20City%20_OP_Daytime_CP_%20Pitchreel_WTVTd8e1_186.mp4.00_03_35_46.Still001_1561687304726.jpg_7452625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Ybor%20City%20_OP_Daytime_CP_%20Pitchreel_WTVTd8e1_186.mp4.00_03_35_46.Still001_1561687304726.jpg_7452625_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Ybor%20City%20_OP_Daytime_CP_%20Pitchreel_WTVTd8e1_186.mp4.00_03_35_46.Still001_1561687304726.jpg_7452625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Ybor%20City%20_OP_Daytime_CP_%20Pitchreel_WTVTd8e1_186.mp4.00_03_35_46.Still001_1561687304726.jpg_7452625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Ybor%20City%20_OP_Daytime_CP_%20Pitchreel_WTVTd8e1_186.mp4.00_03_35_46.Still001_1561687304726.jpg_7452625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Centro Ybor's movie theater closing next month</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/new-law-backs-underground-power-lines" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/downed-power-lines_1561686622210_7452701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/downed-power-lines_1561686622210_7452701_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/downed-power-lines_1561686622210_7452701_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/downed-power-lines_1561686622210_7452701_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/downed-power-lines_1561686622210_7452701_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New law backs underground power lines</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/rays-top-twins-5-2-to-end-trip-on-high-note" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 