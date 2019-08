- Carnival Cruise Lines is altering its scheduled cruises due to Hurricane Dorian.

The cruise line said the Carnival Miracle will arrive in Tampa Saturday instead of Sunday as it was originally scheduled.

Cruise passenger Jack Hagen told FOX 13 News he feels Carnival should do more to accommodate passengers who may be stranded for a day in Tampa.

"There's going to be 4,000 people that are going to need hotel rooms and help with their flights and carnival is doing nothing," said Hagen. "We are super frustrated. It's like they don't care about their passengers."

He says Carnival Cruise Line officials informed customers they will arrive in Tampa Saturday and unload all the passengers.

The ship's next voyage, which was supposed to leave Tampa on Sunday, will now depart a day early, making it an eight-day cruise instead of seven days. Carnival said in a statement passengers who cannot make the extended schedule may cancel and receive credit for a future cruise.

A spokesperson for Carnival declined to speak to FOX 13 on camera, and the cruise line did not say if passengers on the shortened cruise will receive any compensation for their change in itinerary.

Hagen wonders where the concern is for the passengers.

"The captain this morning, when I said 'Why don't we stay out at sea?' he said 'What do you want, a Lamborghini?' I mean, that's just no way to treat passengers," explained Hagen.

Officials with Port Tampa Bay said there is a plan in place to welcome stranded cruise passengers at the Florida Aquarium or possibly Amalie area.

Carnival Cruise Lines did release a statement saying the safety of their guests and crew is their number one priority and will stay in touch with National Hurricane Center and officials to get updates on the storm.