- Centro Ybor's AMC Classic Centro Ybor 10 movie theater is closing after 19 years as a staple of the entertainment district.

Details about plans for the space are still unclear, but officials say it will include office and retail space.

Tampa city officials tell FOX 13 News' Catherine Hawley the movie theater will permanently shut down next month.

The massive shopping, dining and entertainment center around the theater opened in 2000. Centro Ybor was a $45 million re-birth of Ybor City, intended to draw in residents and visitors.

Muvico Majestic 20 Theaters anchored the complex and, back then, business was booming.

Continue reading below

"When I was in high school… I used to come here with my friends. There would be a line out the door and this was the place to go," said Janna Brackin. "And there was an Urban Outfitters downstairs and all these places to do things."

By 2016, half the theater's 20 screens shut down and Ashley Furniture took over that space for its global retail headquarters.

"They have plans for bringing in some co-work space, and also developing possibly some more retail," explained Gene Siudut, the Ybor City Development Corporation vice chair.

He says the YCDC board is excited for the future of the building but wants to make sure retail is still a major component to maintain Ybor's charm.

"It is a walking district and we wouldn't want to have just dead space where people are coming here to be walking tourists," Siudut said.

FOX 13 News reached out the property owners to get more details on their plans, but never heard back.