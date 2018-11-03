Cleanup begins after storms cause damage, down trees

Related Headlines Tornadoes blow through Bay Area Friday

- Several Bay Area residents are working to clean up their neighborhoods Saturday after a strong line of storms moved through the area.

The storms came off the coast and hit around 3 p.m. Friday. Multiple tornadoes were spotted and the damage is being evaluated by the National Weather Service.

In Seminole, several trees and fences came down on 92nd and 91st streets. On Saturday morning, county crews were there assisting with debris removal with chainsaws and wood chippers.

”A tree went into the roof…there’s leakage that didn’t come through the ceiling. Thank goodness," said Elizabeth Vantilburg who woke up to a tree on their roof and a backyard full of debris.

The Vantilburgs considered themselves lucky that their insurance company answered their calls so quickly, "We’re waiting to hear from them today and then we’ll go from there. Hopefully, the city or county will take care of a lot of the trees and stuff so we don’t have to worry about that."

A number of homeowners said coordinating with their insurance company is their next step.

It's evident that some areas are going to take longer to clean up than others.

The Seminole Country Greens Condominium Complex nearly lost their clubhouse to the tornado winds, but some homeowners like the Vandilburgs plan to have most of the cleanup work finished over the day or so.

In Seminole, several trees and fences came down on 92nd and 91st streets. On Saturday morning, county crews were there assisting with the cleanup efforts.

Storm damage was also reported in Oldsmar, New Port Richey, Land O' Lakes, and Spring Hill. Many residents also experienced power outages during the storm.