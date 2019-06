- Police are asking for the public's help to find an elderly woman who has been missing since Friday morning.

Investigators are looking for 90-year-old Barbara McDonald, who family members said left her house in the morning for an appointment but never returned home afterward.

Police said McDonald was last seen in the 1100 block of South Betty Lane. She was wearing a striped colorful shirt and tan pants.

McDonald may be driving a white Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

