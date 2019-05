- A month later, Clearwater police said they identified a brazen thief who picked up a dropped wallet and took off as the owner confronted him. They said they are still searching for the suspect.

Investigators said Lorenzo Butler refused to hand over the wallet after the customer dropped it inside a Walmart off U.S. Highway 19 and Coachman Road. When the victim’s fiancé realized what was occurring, she started recording on her cell phone. The incident occurred on April 1.

Police released the video hoping someone will be able to identify the suspect. On Tuesday, they identified the suspect as Butler, but they need help locating him.

Police said Butler eventually discarded the wallet outside the store, but all the cash was gone, and so was Butler. About $50 was stolen, but the victim, Danny McManis, told FOX, it was money he was putting toward a medical procedure to treat his young daughter’s ear infections.

"She's my whole world. She's my world," he said.

Anyone with information on Butler’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.