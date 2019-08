- The Sunshine Skyway is about to get a lot more colorful!

The Florida Department of Transportation is currently installing new color changeable LED lights to Tampa Bay's iconic bridge, which will span 1.7 miles along the structure.

A total of 1,824 high efficiency lighting fixtures will be installed along the sloped and main span of the bridge.

The lights will illuminate the columns on the underside of the bridge, fading out as they get toward the water line. "Necklace" lights will also run along the length of the main span and high level approaches.

The bridge's new lights have eight different themes that can alternate, and can be used to mark holidays and events.

FDOT says the primary purpose of the lighting project is to create aesthetic lighting on the structure, but will enhance safety and security by providing more light to the underside of the bridge.

Officials point out that other significant bridges in the state also incorporate colorful lights in their designs, including Sarasota's Ringling Bridge, Miami's 17th Street Bridge, and the five bridges crossing the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa.

Construction is expected to be completed by this fall, according to FDOT.