- Signs and words of love and loss fill the median at the intersection where 9-year-old Roman Miller was hit and killed Monday.

Sand Weaver brought flowers. She didn't know the third-grader from Brentwood Elementary School, but she has a 9-year-old grandson.

"I grew up in this neighborhood. I went to school at Brentwood myself. This is very sad," Weaver said. "It hit very hard. I went and hugged him."

Roman was hit and killed while riding his bike to school Monday morning. He was following his sister in a crosswalk at Nodosa Drive and Webber Street in Sarasota.

A driver, Charity Lamb saw Roman's sister but didn't see him. Lamb hit roman with her pickup truck and dragged him 15 feet. He died at the scene.

Roman's death is raising questions over the so-called two-mile rule. Florida law says school districts don't have to provide bus transportation for students, like Roman, who live within two miles of their schools. Those students have to walk, bike, or have their parents drop them off.

"They're little. It’s too far for these kids," said Weaver.

It's a concern that Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler voiced Tuesday.

"Something that I’ve been personally... frustrated with is there is no transportation within two miles of school. You are responsible for getting yourself to school," he said.

With traffic increasing year after year, Ziegler said the more crowded Florida becomes, the more challenges students face when going to school.

The commission has staff looking into the possibility of establishing safe routes for students, as well as more speed bumps for drivers and more crossing guards.

"Within that two miles, it’s on us to work with the sheriff’s office, the school board to make sure our kids get to school safely," said Ziegler.

Brentwood Elementary will host a vigil Thursday, May 23 from 6 – 7 p.m. to remember Roman Miller. The memorial will take place on campus, at 2500 Vinson Avenue, in the courtyard. This a closed event to the Brentwood Elementary School community and surrounding neighborhood.

A collection for Roman's family will be taken Thursday evening. Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so at the school’s front office at any time. The school says 100% of the proceeds will go to the Miller family.

Friends and family have also established a Meal Train program for food and meals to be delivered to the Millers, with commitments already made from community members through the end of June.

Anyone wanting to contribute to a meal can do so at http://bit.ly/RomanMiller.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.