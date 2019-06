- A deadly wrong-way crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 at the Pasco-Hillsborough line, and deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the scene of the crash is along I-75 near 56th Street. Troopers say a male driver in a 1994 Lincoln Town Car was going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75 after making a U-turn from the I-275 entrance ramp leading onto northbound I-75.

Troopers say the Lincoln collided head on with a Harley Davidson motorcycle and the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers have not released the identities of either driver.

The northbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted onto State Road 56. One southbound lane is closed, too.

Hillsborough County deputies say drivers should avoid that area this evening.