- Search and rescue crews are searching for a swimmer who went missing near Longboat Key on Sunday morning.

Longboat Key Fire Rescue said a witness called 911 to report a man who appeared to be in distress off Longboat Key Beach and never came back up for air.

Officials said the man may have been pulled under by a rip current.

Fire Rescue along with the U.S. Coast Guard, Longboat Key Police, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and Sarasota Police are searching for the man.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.