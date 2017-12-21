Two motorcyclists suspected in deadly Pasco Co. shooting

- Sheriff Chris Nocco says investigators are looking for two motorcyclists suspected of shooting and killing another driver.

Nocco said it appears the shooting was not a random act of violence and that the victim was targeted. Investigators with the sheriff's office and the ATF are now searching for two suspects.

It happened at the intersection of the Suncoast Parkway and State Road 54 early Thursday evening.

Nocco said a witness called 911 and reported a truck stopped in the northbound exit lane of the Suncoast Highway at Hwy 54.

The witness said two motorcycles pulled up next to the truck and one or both of the motorcyclists shot the driver. Then they took off.

This was a very brazen act in a public area with a lot of people

Nocco said images obtained of the suspects show possible gang symbols - so-called cracker bolts - on their motorcycle helmets. Cracker bolts are typically associated with Nazi gangs.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to please call them or 911 immediately.