- Parked on the tarmac at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is Crystal Skye, a Boeing 777-200LR unlike anything you've ever seen.

"It's beyond luxury. It takes it to a whole new level. There is nothing like this in the industry that exists today," said Richard Ziskind. the vice president of Crystal Luxury Air

Ziskind worked to design the plane, from the bottom up. A plane as large as the Boeing 777 could hold more than 300 passengers. On Crystal Skye, there's only room for 88.

"There is so much detail to the airplane that we will customize literally everything," said Ziskind.

From Bentley stripping in seats that transform into beds, to the sky's largest social lounge with hand-crafted cocktails, a wine cellar, and a private chef. You don't have to watch your head here. There's tons of headspace and legroom, even in the bathroom.

"We don’t say 'no' to anything. We say 'yes' to everything," said Ziskind.

Normally, the plane is for charter only.

"We've had some very well-known people sitting in the seats in this very lounge," said Ziskind as he took FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon on a tour of the aircraft.

But for the first time, Crystal Air has partnered with Admiral Travel International in Sarasota to organize a once-in-a-lifetime vacation experience.

Malaka Hilton, the CEO of Admiral Travel, first saw Crystal Skye at a conference in Las Vegas. She contacted them and started working on hosting a charter a year and a half ago.

She and her husband have sold seats for a 9-day luxury South African Safari. The Safari will be hosted by Hilton's husband.

"I’d say about 60% of our guests who are traveling are from Sarasota," she said.

Guests will be treated to a live violinist and wines hand-poured by Salvatore Ferragamo of IL Borro Wines.

"I've been working with this wonderful wine in my family estate in Tuscany. To pour the family’s wine at 35,000 feet is going to be an unbelievable experience," said Ferragamo.

If you're wondering just how much all of this costs. For under $38,000 you could have booked your ticket aboard the Crystal Skye and had your own luxurious safari.

"It's an experience. It is a lifetime memory that you are going to make," said Hilton.

The plane will take off Friday afternoon from the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.